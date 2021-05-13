It's time to admit there is no such thing as social media — only unsocial media.
Social media is nonexistent, an ideal once imagined. For all practical purposes — or more specifically, those purposes motivated by profit — social media must have proved to be too boring or mundane.
Those who created online platforms where people could gather and share information learned engagement required something more than memes and photos of cute cats, adorable dogs and friends having fun while vacationing. They needed something to engage users, so they created algorithms to tailor content that incites their interests.
To keep users online longer and ensure they log more clicks and page views, these algorithms amplify interests and have proven to become more toxic over time by funneling information that becomes increasingly more toxic and divisive.
An internal memo written by a Facebook executive in 2016 attempted to justify the company's growth-at-all-costs strategy — even at the expense of its users' lives. The memo appeared to be written in response to concerns about online bullying that resulted with suicide.
That memo and another one leaked in 2020, which was written by the same executive, Andrew Bosworth, suggest Facebook and founder Mark Zuckerberg appreciate and understand the deleterious nature of the beast they created. Still they have no desire to put a leash on it or rein it in.
The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom made up of journalists who investigate powerful institutions and the way technology is used to change society, provided a rundown of recent headlines about the unsocial media giant. In April, a security vulnerability resulted with the personal information of 533 million Facebook users being leaked on a hacker forum and temporarily blocked political dissent in India but backtracked later after saying it was a mistake.
Citizen Browser, a project launched by The Markup that automatically collects data from the news feeds of a national panel of Facebook users who voluntarily share it, discovered the unsocial media beast continues to divide America in even more creative ways.
Pharmaceutical companies exploited Facebook's user data in search of patients, spending nearly $1 billion in 2019 on Facebook mobile ads to pedal products. The Markup's Citizen Browser Project identified dozens of ads for prescription drugs that targeted users who expressed interests in things like "bourbon," "oxygen" and "Diabetes mellitus awareness."
While many people turned to Facebook communities to learn more about COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus while the pandemic raged, algorithms fueled the spread of false information and conspiracy theories. Several months passed before steps were taken to throttle back false information.
Even then, The Markup's Citizen Browser found there were racial disparities in which Facebook users were receiving information about COVID-19 vaccines. Of the 4,104 sponsored posts examined between Dec. 1 and March 1 from the news feed of its panel of more than 2,500 users nationwide, only 3% of Black panelists were shown information from public health agencies.
That compares to 6.7% of Latino panelists who were shown the information, 6.6% of white panelists and 9.5% of Asian or Asian-American panelists. No Native American or Middle Eastern panelists in the dataset were shown sponsored posts.
Facebook identifies interests by the links and buttons clicked by users — their likes and the dislikes. Those users are nothing more than a bull's eye once a profile is assembled, becoming targets for advertisers, targets for scammers, and target for Facebook and its founder, whose perverse pursuit of profits has divided the public square and corrupted the marketplace of ideas.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.