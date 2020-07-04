Always be prepared.
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Those were a couple axioms drilled into the heads of youngsters a half century or so ago. These statements were used so often and so commonly heard the truth of each was accepted on intrinsic merit — there was no need to argue a case in support.
The same could be said once about the infrastructure that supported America’s public health systems, which provided without cost the sugar cubes used to vaccinate against polio — a disease all but wiped out by a unified effort led by the federal government. American public health initiatives — administered locally by public health departments — were highly visible, effective and admired around the world.
But that was then — a lot has changed during the decades since. An investigation by Kaiser Health News and The Associated Press found spending in support of state health departments since 2010 dropped on average 16% per capita and by 18% at local health departments, resulting with a loss of services and at least 38,000 public health jobs.
The nation’s piecemeal response to the novel coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 128,500 Americans during the past 120 days, exposes the shortcomings of a chronically underfunded public health system.
The KHN-AP investigation found thin budgets and staffing levels make it difficult to keep up with the routine tasks required to meet and maintain the public heath needs of communities. When demand for those services become stressed by a pandemic like what the nation is experiencing now, public health failures will be costly and the debt will be paid with human lives.
Federal aid appropriated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic included additional money for public health systems to spend for activities that include contact tracing, infection control and upgraded technology. But states dealing with projected revenue shortfalls due to an economy crippled by the pandemic could cut funding as many of them enter a new fiscal year this week.
The KHN-AP investigation found states, cities and counties where tax revenues declined during the present recession have begun laying off and furloughing public health staff. At least 14 states have cut health department budgets or staff positions, or those types of cuts were being considered even while the number of COVID-19 cases continued to surge.
With new records being set for the number of new COVID-19 cases added each day — as a nation collectively and for a number of states individually — it seems logic would dictate additional financial support for public health systems. Instead some with their hands on the levers of federal power appear ready to withdraw support for public health systems.
All of this is while trying to repeal a law that guarantees people with pre-existing illnesses have the right to buy health insurance. In preparation for what?
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
