Americans may not be as worried as they ought to be about a pandemic that during the past three months cost more than 100,000 of them their lives and the jobs of another 40 million and counting.
It's apparent the immediacy of crass commercialism and promise of instant gratification have shortened the nation's collective attention span. Long-term planning has taken a backseat to schemes hatched for the purpose of short-term rewards, spurring a restlessness that blurs choices and undermines the decision-making process.
Maybe that's why the decision to wear — or not to wear — a mask as a public health precaution became a political statement rather than a choice to protect themselves and others from a novel coronavirus that remains far from being contained. And perhaps that's why — at least on the surface — there appears to be little concern about the repercussions a decision to permanently withhold U.S. funding from the World Health Organization might have.
The United States, one of several member states that founded WHO, contributes more than $400 million annually to the international agency that leads global responses to public health crises. President Donald Trump halted U.S. funding mid-April, accusing WHO of mishandling its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a month later he threatened to make the decision permanent.
Losing the financial support from a primary contributor would hinder the work of an agency that carries out a multitude of tasks with its annual budget of $4.8 billion. Some of the work it will be carrying out during the coming weeks and months include conducting trials for a vaccine that could help contain the novel coronavirus, distributing test kits to identify and isolate COVID-19 patients to stop community spread, and advising government leaders who are willing to listen.
Exclusive reporting by Ken Klippenstein for The Nation shows the impact of such a decision — should that come to fruition — would reverberate well beyond the realm of an untamed pandemic and global public health. Klippenstein obtained the minutes of a high-level meeting during which the U.S. military's Africa Command, or AFRICOM, “highlighted some of the negative impacts related to the POTUS halt on WHO funding.”
Chief among the concerns documented in the readout obtained by Klippenstein was the vacuum in Africa that would be created by the United States' decision to permanently halt WHO funding and China's ability to capitalize on America's absence. Klippenstein reports in an article published Wednesday by The Nation "that AFRICOM appears to fear" China would leverage Trump's decision to withdraw WHO funding during the pandemic "as an opportunity to expand its influence in Africa."
Klippenstein points out in his article the comments Chinese President Xi Jinping made a day after Trump threatened to permanently withhold U.S. funding from the global health agency. During a speech before the World Health Assembly Jinping highlighted Beijing's strong relations with Africa, the delivery of health aid to the continent during the course of seven decades, and a pledge to contribute $2 billion to WHO during the next 20 years.
The Nation reported in April about information gleaned from leaked documents that highlighted concerns at the U.S. Defense Department about the potential dangers of COVID-19 outbreaks to U.S. military troops. Observers see China's donation of more than 1 million test kits and 600,000 facial masks to African countries, part of a "Great Power Competition" among global superpowers competing "for geopolitical dominance."
A resurgence of this great power competition, Klippenstein writes, was identified in 2019 "as the main focus of the National Defense Strategy." The planning document — one that is produced every four years by the defense secretary and delivered to the president for his or her signature — cites the efforts of China and Russia "to reshuffle the balance of power" and "displace the U.S. from our current position of influence" in the Middle East and Central Asia.
Withdrawing financial support would tax WHO's humanitarian efforts, which include helping the African Union set up coronavirus testing capabilities and providing medical supplies. It seems apparent that even the announcement of a plan to do so erodes the United States' standing in the world and compromises national security.
Next time the president hits the send button on a potentially libelous, false or misleading tweet, Americans should ask what he ought to be doing instead. His attempts to mislead and misinform — to redirect attention away from an economy wrecked by his neglect of a public health crisis — have failed to make America great.
D.E. Smoot covers city/county government for the Phoenix.
