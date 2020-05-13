Two Muskogee police officers who shot and killed a Tulsa man May 4 have been cleared of wrongdoing by Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge, according to a release from Loge's office.
Lt. Chris Dean and Officer Shane Leach acted legally in shooting Demontre Bruner, 21, after Bruner shot at them first, Loge said.
"Lt. Dean...Officer Leach...were shot at by Demontre Bruner during their track of the suspect," Loge wrote. "Bruner was a direct and immediate and lethal threat to the officers. Officer Shane Leach and Lt. Chris Dean were legally justified to fire their weapons at Demontre Bruner."
Bruner was a suspect in the May 3 slaying of James Hendricks in Tulsa County. Muskogee officers became involved after they received word from an anonymous caller that Bruner was in the area, according to Loge's release.
When officers approached a residence on 13th Street that supposedly housed Bruner, they saw him running east toward Fremont Street. Bruner ran from police and attempted to ambush them by firing at them while they were searching, the release states.
"As officers were approaching the northeast corner of the house located at 11th Street and Fremont Street, [Dean] and [Leach] saw a muzzle flash and heard a gunshot, clearly seen and heard on the body cam footage," Loge writes. "Both officers reasonably believed the shots were directed at them and they were in fear for their lives, and the lives of their fellow officers. Officers immediately took cover and returned fire."
Bruner fired twice more at the officers while Leach and Dean fired back. Dean was armed with a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, while Leach was armed with a 9mm handgun, the release states.
After the initial volley, Leach attempted to talk to Bruner but received no response. When officers approached, they found Bruner lying on the ground with wounds to his head, arm, and leg. Officers also located a firearm "in or next to" Bruner's right hand, Loge writes.
"The Muskogee police officers, in addition to Officer Dean and Officer Leach that evening, attempted to apprehend a very dangerous suspect that had already committed heinous crimes in Tulsa County,” Loge said. “They did so knowing he was armed and dangerous, and performed a job that requires a lot of heart and courage. All of them did an excellent job. They protected each other and the police canines and members of our community without hesitation. I commend them for their service and I also want to send condolences to the family of the deceased — it’s never easy for anyone in these situations when they end up like this.”
