Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Nebraska teen was justified.
Farrah Rauch was shot by Muskogee police Feb. 28 following a pursuit. Rauch was being pursued by police when she stopped the vehicle, jumped out and shot at police. Police continued to pursue her on foot. She fell to the ground, and when she arose and pointed the gun at police, they returned fire, killing her.
Muskogee Police Officers Evan Hendricks, Shawn Brown, James Folsom and Benjamin Hudson were placed on leave while a decision was made.
Rauch's boyfriend, Joseph Dugan, 17, killed himself after running from police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.