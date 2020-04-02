Officials are keeping a close watch where some erosion beneath the road bed of a busy thoroughfare on Muskogee's north side caused some concern earlier this week.
Public Works Director Greg Riley said efforts to stabilize the subsurface were successful, so those concerns have been alleviated. The situation, he said, is being monitored hourly to ensure the "bump" that presented some concern for motorists gets no worse than it is.
The area of concern affected the eastbound lanes of Shawnee Bypass just east of a bridge that spans the railroad tracks located west of York Street. The destabilization of the earth below the street occurred in an area where a construction crew was boring beneath the street during a sewer line installation project.
"The bore got stuck and when they pulled back, some of the soil got sucked down into the pipe when it was raining," Riley said. "It was a mistake on the contractor's part, so they are going to have to fix it — they don't do a lot of road work, so they are going to have to hire a subcontractor."
Riley said there has been an abnormal amount of rainfall that has affected many of the city's infrastructure projects. AccuWeather statistics show Muskogee normally receives 8.36 inches of rainfall from Jan. 1 through the end of March, but this year more than 14.5 inches have fallen during the three-month period.
The public works director said motorists who travel along East Shawnee Bypass have no reason for concern. He said conditions are being monitored on a regular basis, and monitoring will continue as the situation requires.
