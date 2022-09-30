Officials cut ribbon on new Muskogee Recycling Center building

City leaders and representatives from INCOR celebrated the opening of a new building Thursday at the Muskogee Recycling Center. The building was made possible through a partnership between the City of Muskogee and INCOR.
The partnership between these two organizations spans more than 40 years, when the first recycling center was opened at the corner of Columbus and Owen streets. The center was eventually moved to its current location at 110 Iola St., and site administrators were housed in a white camper trailer that served as an office building and rest area for INCOR workers.
"Our new recycle center building was made possible with a joint effort by the City of Muskogee and INCOR," said Mayor Marlon J. Coleman. "INCOR contributed $30,000 and the City of Muskogee contributed $62,000 toward the purchase and construction of the new building. It's a win-win for our community."
The new building is made of metal and concrete for safety and durability. It features an administration office, a kitchen-like break area, restroom and locker-type space for workers to store personal items while they work.
According to INCOR staff, the best part about the new building is the reliable heat and air system that allows workers a place to come in out of the heat in the summer and warm up during cold winter months.
The Muskogee Recycling Center recycles plastic, glass, paper, cardboard, metal, aluminum, tin, oil and batteries. It is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
