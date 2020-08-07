Pro golf makes its third consecutive stop in Muskogee when the All-Pro Tour arrives again for the Bravado Wireless Real Okie Championship at Muskogee Golf Club.

But the wallet of the $25,000 winner won’t be the only one fattening up.

Last year’s tournament had an estimated $150,620 impact on Muskogee through hotels, restaurants and attractions. That amount could grow to $250,000 this year, said Justin O’Neal, tourism director for the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

“Last year’s hotel revenue was reduced because the tournament added the Women’s APT, and those golfers had to have host homes, which took away from hotel revenue,” he said. “With 150 golfers on the men’s side this year, it should be a pretty good year.”

Also, the APT partners with the tournament organizers to give back part of the proceeds to local charities. That was done last year through the Chamber, who organized over 100 volunteers and raised sponsorship dollars to fund the event. Those duties are being handled by the golf course and Tony Collins, general manager and head pro.

Last year’s charitable amounts totaled $23,900 and benefitted eight charities: Green Country Behavioral Health, Kids’ Space, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center youth programs, Muskogee County Disaster Recovery Committee for flood recovery, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, Women in Safe Home, Muskogee County Council of Youth Services and Court Appointed Special Advocates. This year’s recipients will be determined following the completion of the tournament, Collins said.

Bravado Wireless is again the title sponsor of the event. Other sponsors include Cherokee Nation, Locke Law Office, Firstar Bank, American Bank, Manhattan Construction and Cross Communications.

Locke Law Offices is sponsoring a free clinic for kids from 4-5 p.m. Monday, just after the Pro-Am wraps up following an 8 a.m. start. T-shirts will be given to participants.

Bravado Wireless is sponsoring a corporate party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. American Bank of Oklahoma has a Corporate Night set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Manhattan Construction for 6 p.m. Thursday. All of these are open to the public.

The All-Pro Tour hasn’t the prestige of the PGA, although some of its members aspire to be there soon. Former APT tour golfers who have won PGA events include Mark Hensby, J.L. Lewis, Tim Herron, Cameron Beckman, Bubba Watson, and Ryan Palmer.

The regional circuit of events covering six states attracts golfers from across the country and Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Hong Kong and across Europe. The circuit offers star-quality golf but not so much the populous galleries that followed Tiger Woods when he won the PGA at Southern Hills in Tulsa just over 10 years ago.

With temperatures forecast for the low 90s into the high 80s next week — the temperatures at Southern Hills topped the century mark — you’ll have not only cool weather but plenty of elbow room.

Admission is free. Masks are recommended.