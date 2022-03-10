Law enforcement officials are investigating why a man shot himself in front of the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee on Thursday.
The shooting took place at the south entrance at approximately 2 p.m. The name and condition of the victim has not been released.
"A veteran did attempt to take his life this afternoon at the VA Medical Center in Muskogee," said Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Communications Director Nita McClellan in a statement. "We were able to stabilize the Veteran and transfer him to a hospital in Tulsa. Because of privacy laws, we will not discuss the specifics of this case."
The statement went on to say," It is our sincere desire to provide the best care possible to every Veteran. The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System remains deeply committed to addressing the needs of Veterans at risk and in distress."
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System asks that any veteran, family member, or friend concerned about a veteran’s mental health is urged to immediately contact the Veterans Crisis Line (24 hours a day, 7 days a week) at (800) 273-8255 and press 1, or text 838255. Trained professionals are also available to chat at www.veteranscrisisline.net.
