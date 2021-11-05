Good clothes made the difference when Nolan Potter spoke to people gathered at the Gospel Rescue Mission on Thursday.
"For me, when I'm hurting on the inside, having nice clothes on the outside is like body armor, gives me confidence to be here in front of you guys," said Potter, who wore a crisp purple shirt and blue trousers. "I'd probably run away from if I didn't have good clothes to wear."
Potter, who stays at the mission, got the clothes at the mission clothing closet, which was dedicated as the OG&E Cares Clothing Closet on Thursday. Representatives of OG&E and ambassadors from Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce attended the dedication.
OG&E had agreed to sponsor the closet in May, kicking off its sponsorship with a $2,000 check. The utility made a new sign for the closet and volunteers built and arranged shelves.
Tammy Toombs, former Muskogee area community relations director for OG&E, said OG&E seeks to give back to the community.
"We appreciate partnering alongside agencies such as the Gospel Rescue Mission," she said. "We do that by volunteering in the kitchen. We also enjoy the opportunity to engage by sponsorship."
Mission Executive Director Rich Schaus said the closet was not as well organized in the past.
"OG&E has come alongside us and sponsored it, find the right things to hang up clothes, organize better and expand what we're doing," he said.
The mission uses the closet to help help people at the mission dress for success.
There are different ways to dress for success, Schaus said. He recalled wearing a suit and tie for a job interview as a tow truck operator.
"They weren't very excited about hiring a guy in a suit and a tie," he said. "So we have to find the right clothes, appropriate for each job."
Schaus encouraged the chamber ambassadors "who know how to dress well" to help mission guests find appropriate clothes.
"Most of our girls are pretty good at it, but our guys struggle," he said. "Some of our girls need to know how to dress for their size and shape."
Chamber ambassador Judy Hoffman admired creased trousers hanging in the closet.
"I think it's awesome, and the idea of getting people dressed for success," she said. "He gave us a new vision of what dress for success means. If you go into a new labor job, you need to dress appropriately."
Schaus said the mission welcomes donations of shoes and clothing in good condition. He said good tennis shoes are especially welcome.
"Many of our senior folks who have trouble walking already, dress shoes don't work for them," he said.
Potter touted several benefits of dressing well.
"It would give me confidence to find a job, or seek that girl who might be might be in a league of her own," he said.
You can help
• The Gospel Rescue Mission welcomes donations of new or gently used clothing and shoes, as well as new underwear or other undergarments. Bring the donations to the mission's front desk, 323 Callahan St.
