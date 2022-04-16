OG&E honors line crews for National Lineman Appreciation Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) honors its hard-working and dedicated line crews Monday for National Lineman Appreciation Day, an annual recognition of the crews who construct, maintain and repair electric power lines. In OG&E’s service area, line crews of more than 275 employees work tirelessly to ensure customers can count on reliable electricity as they care for their families, work, operate businesses and go about their daily lives.
“We understand electricity is an essential part of our customers’ everyday lives and we proudly recognize all line crews for their life-enhancing and sustaining work to serve our communities,” said Sean Trauschke, OG&E president, CEO and chairman. “The linemen who work for OG&E to maintain and repair the electric lines that power our customers’ homes and businesses, regardless of the weather conditions, are undisputed heroes.”
Oklahomans and Arkansans know all too well that severe weather such as tornadoes, ice, hail, hurricanes and high winds can damage electric infrastructure like power lines and transformers, contributing to power outages.
When extreme weather hits, it is line workers who respond to outages and restore power, often working long shifts at all hours of the day and night, sometimes in treacherous conditions.
Even in the absence of severe weather, electrical work includes inherent risks. OG&E requires all line crew members, employees and contractors alike, to complete extensive training to ensure proper knowledge of electric lines, safety protocols and correct handling of dangerous equipment. The electric utility is committed to doing the job safely and well.
“OG&E is all about living safe and we translate that to our everyday job, too. That is the main thing – going home the same way we came in,” said Dan LeDuc, an OG&E lineman who started with the company as an intern more than five years ago.
In addition to maintaining lines and restoring power within the electric company’s service area, when disaster strikes in other states, OG&E line crews are often called upon to provide their assistance and expertise.
“Our crews’ priorities of safety, teamwork and service set them apart, as evidenced by the numerous times we’ve been requested to provide mutual assistance following natural disasters in other parts of the country,” said Andrea Dennis, OG&E vice president of Transmission & Distribution Operations. “I am humbled by the unflappable drive of these individuals – thank you each for the hours you have devoted, using your skills and experience to directly serve our community.”
National Lineman Appreciation Day was established in 2013, following the devastation of Hurricane Sandy the prior year. Hurricane Sandy hit the U.S., affecting 24 states, causing $65 billion in damage, and leaving millions of Americans without electric services. Line crews from across the nation volunteered to help restore power, and in many areas, rebuild power systems from the ground up. Without line workers, repair efforts would have taken much longer. Following these incredible contributions of thousands of electrical linemen, in 2013, the US Senate Resolution 95 set April 18 as National Lineman Appreciation Day as a way to honor the men and women who work tirelessly to provide power.
To show appreciation for OG&E linemen, OG&E invites the community to take a moment to thank the men and women who energize our lives. Use the hashtag #ThankALineman and tag @OGEpower on social media to share your gratitude.
