OKLAHOMA CITY — The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), power grid operator for a region covering 14 states in the central U.S., has declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3. SPP has directed its member utilities, including OG&E, to initiate temporary, controlled interruptions of service.
“These will be short-term, controlled interruptions and may continue through mid-week,” said Brian Alford, OG&E spokesman.
Declaration of energy emergency alerts are due to several factors resulting from widespread, long-lasting and extreme cold weather. These factors include, but are not limited to, high electricity use across the entire SPP system and limited wind power and natural gas availability.
While SPP and its member companies work to restore the regional power grid to full capacity, OG&E is urging its customers to reduce electricity use.
Customers can help by taking simple conservation steps such as:
• Set thermostats lower than usual, if health permits.
• Postpone using major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, and clothes dryers until mid-day or after 9 p.m. when the demand for electricity decreases.
• Turn off electric lights and appliances that you do not need or are not using.
• Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
• Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
“We join SPP, and all the utility companies in Oklahoma and the region in asking customers to help by reducing their electricity use as safely as possible,” Alford said.
