Oklahoma Gas & Electric has launched a redesign of its System Watch tool to help customers keep track of power outages.
The site was set to go live today, and OG&E spokeswoman Christi Woodward said the site should be more user friendly.
"Based on customer feedback, OG&E has redesigned System Watch," she said. "That's the tool on OG&E’s website providing customers with the latest information about any outages within the electric utility’s service area."
The new site will allow customers to search outages by address or city name. A customer will also be able to filter the information by outage, county or zip code, as well as switch from road map to terrain and bookmark a location as in home or workplace.
"From a mobile device or desktop, customers can more easily report an outage, get information on storm preparedness and safety or sign up for or manage MyOGEalerts."
Customers who visit oge.com/outages can expect:
• More detail about the size and location of power interruptions.
• More specificity about single-customer outages.
• Easier navigation and an updated design.
• More mobile-friendly accessibility.
• View of ongoing power restoration by county or zip code.
