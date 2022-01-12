OG&E launches OG&E launches System Watch redesign

Oklahoma Gas & Electric has launched a redesign of its System Watch tool to help customers keep track of power outages.

The site was set to go live today, and OG&E spokeswoman Christi Woodward said the site should be more user friendly.

"Based on customer feedback, OG&E has redesigned System Watch," she said. "That's the tool on OG&E’s website providing customers with the latest information about any outages within the electric utility’s service area."

The new site will allow customers to search outages by address or city name. A customer will also be able to filter the information by outage, county or zip code, as well as switch from road map to terrain and bookmark a location as in home or workplace.

"From a mobile device or desktop, customers can more easily report an outage, get information on storm preparedness and safety or sign up for or manage MyOGEalerts."

Customers who visit oge.com/outages can expect:

• More detail about the size and location of power interruptions.

• More specificity about single-customer outages.

• Easier navigation and an updated design.

• More mobile-friendly accessibility.

• View of ongoing power restoration by county or zip code.

