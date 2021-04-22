OG&E marks 2021 Earth Day with commitment to lower fleet emissions by 60 percent

OKLAHOMA CITY — OG&E parent company OGE Energy Corp. will increase its fleet electrification to reduce company vehicle emissions by 60 percent by 2030. These efforts are a part of OG&E’s commitment to proactive environmental stewardship.
“At OG&E, we energize life for our customers and our communities,” said Director of Environmental Affairs & Fed Public Policy, Usha Turner. “Delivering safe, reliable and affordable electricity to our customers is balanced by our commitment to minimize our environmental footprint. Recognizing that mobile sources are now the largest source of CO2, we are taking aggressive action to address emissions reductions.”
To reduce fleet emissions, OG&E plans to replace 50 percent of light duty vehicles (LDVs) with electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025 and 100 percent of LDVs with EVs by 2030. In addition, OG&E will begin replacing its medium- and heavy-duty trucks with more fuel-efficient vehicles. These will include vehicles with Electric Power Take Off (EPTO) equipment, where possible.
The commitment is the latest development in the utility’s broader effort to improve upon EV technology. Since 2018, OG&E’s Advanced Technologies Laboratory has led research and development to evaluate the benefits of both managed EV charging and battery support to enable more efficient grid operation and renewable energy utilization. Use of these technologies could allow EV owners to charge their vehicles during OG&E’s low-cost SmartHours and fuel their vehicles from greater amounts of renewable energy.
In addition to electrifying its fleet and researching EV technology, OG&E is committed to increasing access to EVs. OG&E is a founding stakeholder of Choose EV Oklahoma, a local coalition with a mission of facilitating the adoption and awareness of electric vehicles.
Read more about OG&E’s environmental stewardship at ogeenergy.com/environmental-stewardship.
