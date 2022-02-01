OG&E is pre-staging more than 3,000 OG&E personnel and contractors across the service area to support customers who need restoration. They will all be in place by Tuesday evening so they can be ready to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so.
With freezing rain, sleet, snow, and high wind gusts in the forecast, road conditions could inhibit travel and restoration efforts. Their crews are prepared to respond as quickly and safely as possible.
In preparation for the forecasted weather, OG&E has purchased additional materials and supplies, and OG&E power plants are ready to meet demands for electricity. They also encourage customers to be prepared so they and their loved ones can stay safe with these safety tips.
• Stay weather aware.
• Check road conditions in your area before traveling away from home.
• Have your emergency kit stocked and readily available in your vehicle.
• Make sure all of your devices are fully charged.
• Customers with life-sustaining and life-saving equipment at home should make plans now for severe cold weather.
If you see a downed power line, stay away from the downed lines and anything they are touching. You can report downed power lines by calling 800-522-6870.
Sign up for myOGEalerts to receive outage information by text, email, and/or phone.
If your power goes out, be sure to notify OG&E by calling 800-522-6870. To view the System Watch map of reported outages, visit oge.com/outage. You can report and check the status of your outage online by logging into your OG&E account or by signing up for myOGEalerts. You can also report outages by text if you’re signed up for myOGEalerts.
