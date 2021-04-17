OG&E recognizes National Lineman Appreciation Day on Sunday

Sunday is National Lineman Appreciation Day – a time to say thank you to the line workers who devoted long hours in record-breaking frigid and icy winter conditions this past year to help the people of Oklahoma over the course of several historic storms. On top of responding in amidst record-breaking weather conditions in their own communities, OG&E’s crews mobilized to provide assistance in areas around the nation that were impacted by natural disasters.
In 2020 alone:
• OG&E marshaled the largest restoration force in its history, which included more than 4,400 personnel from OG&E and 18 other states and Canada, restoring power to more than 615,000 customers following a historic ice storm. (Oct. 26, 2020)
• More than 1,500 OG&E personnel helped with power restoration efforts for more than 77,000 customers following a severe summer storm system that swept through Oklahoma and Arkansas. (July 2020)
• OG&E sent 65 members to New Jersey to assist JCP&L in restoring power for 788,000 customers following Tropical Storm Isaias. (Aug. 4, 2020)
• 65 crew and resource members worked for four days in Iowa and Illinois restoring power to more than 280,000 customers following a derecho. (Aug. 10, 2020)
• A 65-member team of line crew and resource personnel worked 14 days incident- and injury-free to assist Entergy Texas and Entergy Louisiana to restore power and rebuild infrastructure following Hurricane Laura. (Aug. 27, 2020)
Line crews appreciate community members who stop to say thank you on the street or even at the grocery store. You can say thank you today by posting a message, photo or video on Facebook, tagging @OGEpower and using the hashtag #ThankALineman to leave a kind thought for these hard-working men and women.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.