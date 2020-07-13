Oklahoma Gas & Electric released an update Monday morning following the severe storms that rolled through Oklahoma during Saturday night.
More than 69,000 customers had their power restored following the storms. As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, fewer than 11,000 customers were without power, including approximately 4,000 new outages from the Monday morning storms, according to OG&E.
As of 10:45 a.m., OG&E reported that 1,142 customers in Muskogee, 94 in Checotah and 100 Eufaula were still without power. Listed numbers do not include areas with less that 50 customers affected. OG&E expects power to restored to Muskogee and Eufaula by late Monday night.
OG&E has 1,100 personnel working to restore the customer’s power and has replaced 90 poles, 41 crossarms and 67 transformers. Crews begin working in neighborhood areas and backyards, restoring power to smaller groups at a time.
In addition to replacing poles, crossarms and transformers, crews are clearing out tree limbs and debris that could interfere with power lines. Once the lines are clear of limbs and debris, vegetation crews will take the debris from the customer’s yard to the curb, but it is the customer’s responsibility to dispose of debris caused by storms, according to OG&E.
Due to the extreme heat, crew members may take breaks during work to re-hydrate. Free Cool Zones are available across Muskogee, Fort Gibson, Eufaula and Checotah for those without power.
Crew members are following COVID-19 preventive measures while restoring power, according to OG&E.
For customer safety, do not approach downer power lines, crew members or utility vehicles. Doing so could jeopardize the safety of the customer and crew members as well as delay the restoration process. Also, do not post personal information, such as addresses, account numbers or phone numbers, on OG&E social media channels.
For information about OG&E and it's Cool Zones, visit oge.com.
