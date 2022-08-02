A free pop-up shop for area educators will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Gibson High School Gym, 500 S. Ross St., in Fort Gibson.
OG&E is donating critical school supplies to Fort Gibson and Muskogee area teachers to ensure local educators don’t have to pay for these materials out-of-pocket. Volunteers from the electric utility, as well as representatives from Fort Gibson Public Schools, will distribute important school supplies like paper, binders, scissors, glue and more to teachers in the area, ensuring students and educators have all the tools they need to succeed.
