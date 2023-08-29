OGE Energy Corp., parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E), was recently recognized as Oklahoma’s top employer in Forbes’ 2023 America’s Best Employers By State list. The company moved up to the number one spot this year after being ranked number two in Oklahoma in the magazine’s 2022 report.
“There are a lot of great Oklahoma companies on the Forbes list, and to be number one shows that our employees are what make our company a special place to work,” said Scott Briggs, vice president of human resources for OG&E. “Each of our employees embodies our purpose to ‘Energize Life’ — taking care of our customers and the communities we serve. We are grateful for this national recognition that reflects the efforts of our team.”
OG&E’s 2,200-person workforce knows its customers rely on them for reliable electricity to power their homes and business. Employees live and work in the same communities
as customers and are dedicated to serving those communities through volunteerism and stewardship as the company financially supports local nonprofits to make communities better places to live, work, and play.
America’s Best-in-State Employers 2023 were identified based on 2.1 million employer recommendations from employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in the United States. The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
