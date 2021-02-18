OHAI to host Zoom classes

The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) is hosting several virtual classes to help seniors with day-to-day living.
Two classes are already underway — "Walk With Ease," which began Feb. 15, and "Tai Chi for Better Balance," which started Feb. 16.
The other four classes are "Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind," Powerful Tool for Caregivers (PTC," Diabetes Self-Management Program" and "Healthier Choices, Healthier You."
OHAI classes will be held on the ZOOM platform. To register for a class or for more information, please call (918) 660-3170 or email: Sharon-Elder@ouhsc.edu, Christopher-M-Anderson@ouhsc.edu, Tina-Rudding@ouhsc.edu, Lindsay-M-Mitchell@ouhsc.edu or Charles-Butler@ouhsc.edu.
