OHP announces plans for 67th Academy

Applications for the Academy have been open for months, but final plans for the Academy were just announced after securing the necessary funding for the school that will begin with around 65 cadets.
"The Department of Public Safety would like to recognize the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and the Oklahoma State Banking Department for investing in our 67th Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy," said DPS Commissioner John Scully. "Funding provided by these two agencies will allow us to continue to recruit, train and deploy professional OHP Troopers to provide public safety throughout the State of Oklahoma."
"We are extremely pleased that we were able to secure funding for this academy that didn't look like it would be possible after budget cuts," said Col. Brent Sugg, Chief of the Highway Patrol. "Almost half of our troopers are eligible to retire within the next three years. It's very important that the OHP run an academy every year to replenish the dwindling numbers of troopers."
Anyone interested in applying can fill out an application at www.jointheohp.com. The Patrol has also changed the way written tests are administered. DPS has entered into an agreement with the Oklahoma CareerTech Testing Center to provide the entrance exam for state trooper candidates. Applicants to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy will take the Oklahoma Peace Officer Screening and Selection Exam developed by the CareerTech Testing Center. CTTC will provide the exam through its existing in-person and virtual test sites across Oklahoma.
OHP has also changed the physical fitness test. Candidates will perform a 500 meter row and a 1.5 mile run. More information on the physical fitness standards can be found at www.jointheohp.com.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol academy is 20 weeks in length. Cadets reside at the academy, located at the Robert R. Lester Training Center, 3600 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Oklahoma City, for the duration of the academy.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol academy is very structured. During academy training, cadets will be challenged academically, physically, and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training, drill and ceremony, and inspections, prior to the classroom instruction. The evening hours are used for course studies, assignment completions, practical exercises, and preparation for the following day. The workdays for cadets vary from 12 to 18 hours. Cadets going into an academy are strongly encouraged to be in top physical condition. This will assist them in achieving the success of completion.
