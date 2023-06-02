Cadet Lawman is a free, week-long summer program offered to students between their junior and senior years of high school. To date, 5,155 high school seniors from across Oklahoma have attended this academy, and it has been estimated that 35% of Cadet Lawman attendees later choose a career in the field of law enforcement. 123 young men and women will be attending this year’s Cadet Lawman.
This year’s program is being held June 4-10 in Warner on the campus of Connors State College.
The cadets participate in live air to ground traffic patrol with cadets riding in the OHP aircraft while troopers make traffic stops on the ground. The cadets are also trained in basic driving techniques. They are taught precision and accuracy, while having hands-on experience in the patrol cars.
They also have the opportunity to observe the practical applications of equipment used by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement Section and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Special Services Troops.
The cadets are given an extensive course in firearms training, including the safe handling and care of weapons.
“The Oklahoma Highway Patrol does not use Cadet Lawman as a recruiting tool, but many of our alumni go on to become troopers or work in law enforcement,” said Captain Jansen Idlett, Commandant of the 49th Cadet Lawman Academy. “This camp is a leadership program that teaches students valuable life skills that will assist them in any career path they may choose.”
Troopers, officers, communications officers and other law enforcement personnel staff the program. It is sponsored by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State Troopers Association, and the Oklahoma Elks Majors Project.
