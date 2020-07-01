OHP identifies trooper involved in shooting

Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the trooper involved in a fatal shooting Thursday in Craig County as Caleb Cole, a 14-year veteran of the Highway Patrol.
Cole shot Robert D’Lon Harris around 8:56 a.m. on the Will Rogers Turnpike after pulling over a four-door passenger vehicle for a traffic violation.
Cole brought the female driver back to his patrol unit to speak with her. He then went back to the vehicle and had Harris, the passenger, exit. After exiting and a brief encounter, Harris re-entered the passenger’s side door and was exiting again when the trooper discharged his firearm one time. Harris was struck and transported to Saint Francis Hospital Vinita where he was pronounced deceased. Cole and driver of the vehicle were not injured.
A loaded semi-automatic pistol and narcotics were located while processing the scene. OHP Troop Z (Investigations Section) is conducting the investigation into the shooting. Cole has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
