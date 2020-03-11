The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 67th Academy, set to begin in early 2021. Applications will be accepted through mid to late summer. Applicants must be at least 21 years old but no older than 45 at the time the academy starts. They must possess an associate degree or have completed a minimum of 62 semester hours from an accredited college or university. Applicants with military service may use time served in place of education hours.
The application process includes physical fitness testing, written and oral tests, a polygraph exam and an extensive background check. This year, the patrol is implementing a new physical fitness test that includes a 1.5-mile run and a 500-meter row. More information can be found at www.jointheohp.com.
The 66th OHP Academy began on Feb. 28, 2020 and started with 97 cadets, the largest class since the first two in 1937. Even upon completion of this academy, OHP will still need to hire around 200 more troopers to meet recommended numbers across the state.
“As the 66th OHP Training Academy begins, we are searching for the next group of men and women to carry on the core values of the Patrol: honesty, loyalty, integrity, respect, self-discipline and professionalism in the 67th OHP Training Academy," said OHP Chief Brent Sugg. "Successful applicants have the opportunity to participate in a structured, high-intensity academy that will prepare them to effectively and efficiently serve the citizens of this great state. We desire diversity in our ranks and encourage individuals, regardless of gender, race, or ethnicity, to apply as we strive to have the Highway Patrol reflect the communities we serve statewide.”
DPS Commissioner John Scully said he looks forward to welcoming the next group of applicants who represent the future of OHP.
"As with any law enforcement agency, keeping up with attrition is challenging. It is imperative we hire new troopers who will do their part to maintain the level of service this state deserves. We are looking for men and women who have the heart and courage to be a trooper and who will take pride in serving and protecting their communities. Of course we patrol Oklahoma’s highways, but OHP performs so many other functions that potential applicants might not even be aware of, including our dive team, aircraft operations, bomb squad, commercial motor vehicle enforcement, tactical team, executive security, criminal investigations and drug interdiction. Becoming an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper affords a candidate many possibilities for diversity and advancement in their career.”
A link to the application and information: www.jointheohp.com. Applicants with questions can also contact a recruiter: (405) 425-7709 or e-mail Lt. Kera Philippi at kera.philippi@dps.ok.gov.
