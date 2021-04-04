TAHLEQUAH — The Oklahoma Air National Guard will break ground on the Cherokee Veterans Housing Initiative Innovative Readiness Training project in Tahlequah on Monday.
The groundbreaking event will take place at 11 a.m. at 17999 W. 810 Road, Tahlequah.
Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for American communities.
The Cherokee Nation applied for an IRT partnership to build up to 10 homes per year for Cherokee veterans of the U.S. military. The IRT mission was awarded to the Cherokee Nation because the application for assistance fulfilled military training requirements that service members need for effective war-time missions.
