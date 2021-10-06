OKAY — Motorists face a smoother drive through town as Wagoner County resurfaces most of Okay streets.
District 2 Wagoner County Commissioner Chris Edwards said A & A Asphalt, a contractor with the county, is applying an asphalt overlay over most streets in town.
The project, which covers about 3 1/2 miles of streets, began last week and likely will conclude by the end of this week, Edwards said.
Crews are laying 3 inches of asphalt, which can be compacted to 2 1/2 inches, he said.
"We did the prep work," Edwards said, adding that county crews also are working on ditches and replacing drainage pipes in town.
"The contractor called and said they were ready to lay asphalt, and we went ahead and did that, because they could get real busy with the fall time of year," he said.
Edwards said the asphalt needed to be redone after nearly 30 years. Crews put asphalt on some of the town's roads several years ago, he said.
The project is funded by the county's 1-cent sales tax, Edwards said.
"It's the county that votes for that tax, and without that, we wouldn't be able to do projects like this," he said. "They're doing a good job. The kids should be ready for roller blades and skateboards by Christmas, probably."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.