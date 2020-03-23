An Oklahoma City man who was injured March 19 in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40, approximately 17 miles west of Checotah in McIntosh County, has died, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
James Soulsby, 74, was pronounced dead at 7:53 p.m. Sunday at a Tulsa hospital, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. March 19. Soulsby and Archie Leonard, 47, also of Oklahoma City, were passengers in a 2019 Nissan Altima driven by Dallas Gandy, 70, of Edmond. Gandy was driving westbound on I-40 during heavy rain. He lost control, and the vehicle hydroplaned off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The trooper cited unsafe speed in rain as the cause of the crash. Gandy and Leonard were wearing seat belts, but Soulsby was not. Gandy refused treatment at the scene, and Leonard was not injured, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.