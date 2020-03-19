An Oklahoma City man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40, approximately 17 miles west of Checotah in McIntosh County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
James Soulsby, 74, was stable when he was admitted to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Soulsby and Archie Leonard, 47, also of Oklahoma City, were passengers in a 2019 Nissan Altima driven by Dallas Gandy, 70, of Edmond. Gandy was driving westbound on I-40 during heavy rain. He lost control, and the vehicle hydroplaned off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The trooper cited unsafe speed in rain as the cause of the crash. Gandy and Leonard were wearing seat belts, but Soulsby was not. Gandy refused treatment at the scene, and Leonard was not injured, the report states.
