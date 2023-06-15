An exciting programming schedule will accompany the Oklahoma City Museum of Art’s (OKCMOA) summer blockbuster True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism, which opens to the public Saturday, June 17.
“With lectures, tours, a newly established Book Club, and more, OKCMOA seeks to deepen our community’s connection to this once-in-a-lifetime exhibition,” said Museum educator and Senior Manager of Programs and Partnerships Bryon Chambers.
Recognized as one of the greatest sculptors since the Renaissance, French artist Auguste Rodin pioneered an approach to his art that aimed not only to capture the physicality of his subjects but also their psychology. Organized by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, True Nature delves into the Classical influences on Rodin’s sculpture, the artist’s focus on portraiture, and his exploration of movement and the human body.
Don’t miss the chance to be among the very first to experience this extraordinary exhibition as a Museum Member or attend one of the events thoughtfully organized by the Museum team.
Join Director of Curatorial Affairs Rosie May, PhD, for an in-depth tour, exploring major themes and highlights from the exhibition.
OKCMOA will host group exhibition tours, in-person field trips, and virtual field trips throughout the summer and into fall. Additionally, a number of docent-led ask-me sessions will be held during the length of the exhibition. No reservation is required, and the program is included with admission. For a full list of dates and times, please visit okcmoa.com.
