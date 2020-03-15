OKLAHOMA CITY — As the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation continues to develop in Oklahoma, state leaders, including those within Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS), have been working to put plans in place to ensure Oklahomans are protected. OKDHS is committed to service and safety for all Oklahomans, including the safety of OKDHS employees.
Because of this, and out of an abundance of caution, OKDHS has begun to implement a broad-scale teleworking plan for employees to minimize face-to-face contacts between employees, as well as customers. For many divisions, including Adult and Family Services (AFS) who administers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps), SoonerCare certifications and Child Care Subsidy, among many other programs, telework is business as usual. Customers for many programs already use online tools to make applications for or renew services, and OKDHS will continue to drive traffic to those tools. For programs and office locations that must conduct face-to-face contacts, such as many of the essential functions of Child Welfare Services, Adult Protective Services and other investigatory or safety functions, OKDHS will continue to do their work with safety and security in mind for customers and staff.
"Now more than ever, OKDHS is ready to serve our fellow citizens during this public health event," said OKDHS Director Justin Brown. "Oklahoma has a rich history of coming together in support of our neighbors and OKDHS is a cornerstone in that effort. Though there is some level of uncertainty in the coming weeks, we want our customers to know that we are here to support them, and we promise to be in communication with them along the way."
OKDHS encourages customers to use online tools like www.okdhslive.org and www.okbenefits.org for applications or renewals of services provided by OKDHS. If customers need help, they may also use the essential numbers on the "Contact Us" page of the OKDHS website. The statewide abuse and neglect hotline will continue to be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and may be reached at 1-800-522-3511. If a child or adult is in immediate danger, please all 9-1-1.
