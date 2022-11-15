OKFB hosts successful 81st annual meeting

Oklahoma Farm Bureau members from around the state convened in Norman on Nov. 11-13 for the organization’s 81st annual meeting where they elected new leaders, set organizational policy for the coming year, recognized outstanding members with numerous awards and learned from several speakers and presenters.
“When you get Farm Bureau folks together, they just love the chance to fellowship with one another and share stories from their activities in their parts of the state,” said Rodd Moesel, OKFB president. “It has been a trying year with drought and commodity pricing swings, but everybody loves the time together and the chance to fellowship with each other.”
Members set grassroots policy for 2023
OKFB voting delegates considered more than 80 proposed policy resolutions during two business sessions on Nov. 12. The resolutions were first drafted by members in county Farm Bureaus and advanced through the state resolutions committee in October.
Delegates evaluated several issues, including ad valorem taxes, rural fire support, school vouchers, marijuana regulations, political campaign funding and more. The policies approved by members during the annual meeting will guide OKFB’s efforts at the state Capitol over the next year.
Board members, other leaders elected
Roger Moore of Mayes County was elected to serve as the new OKFB district six director, filling the seat of retiring board member James Fuser. David VonTungeln of Canadian County and Jim Meek of Okmulgee County were re-elected to serve a three-year term as district three and district nine directors, respectively.
Cyndi Mackey of Le Flore County was elected to serve a two-year term on the OKFB Women’s Leadership Committee representing district five.
The OKFB Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee chose newly elected at-large member Alisen Anderson and her husband Jared to serve a year-long term as YF&R committee chair. The committee also elected Katie Richards to serve as the representative for district one, Jacob and Cassidy Beck for district three, Dillon Johnson for district six, Tim Taylor for district nine and Megan Hankins for the Collegiate Farm Bureau representative.
OKFB members, counties recognized
The OKFB WLC recognized nine farm and ranch families with the OKFB District Farm and Ranch Family Recognition awards, including Stuart and Jamie Hutchison, Cimarron County, district one; Renee Howard, Jackson County, district two; Kyle and Sheri Glazier, Kingfisher County, district three; Curtiss and Brenda Nipp, Love County, district four; Joe Mac and Heidi McAlester, Latimer County, district five; Josh and Kim Emerson, McIntosh County, district six; Steve and Rhonda Regier, Major County, district seven; Dale and Deb Rich, Okfuskee County, district eight; and Tom and Jane Imgarten, Pawnee County, district nine.
Payne County was recognized as the top county Farm Bureau with the John I. Taylor Award, and Okmulgee County was honored for its programs with the Lewis H. Munn Award. More than 45 county Farm Bureaus also were recognized for excellence with the OKFB Presidential Star Awards.
Sen. Jim Inhofe was honored with the Distinguished Service to OKFB Award; Travis and Rylee Schnaithman of Garfield County received the YF&R Achievement Award; Chris and Ashley Hoskins of Rogers County received the YF&R Excellence in Agriculture Award; and Dillon Johnson of Ottawa County was named the YF&R Discussion meet winner.
Members learn from speakers and presenters
OKFB members heard from United States Senator-elect Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma State Superintendent-elect Ryan Walters, Oklahoma State Treasurer-elect Todd Russ and American Farm Bureau Federation Executive Vice President Joby Young during the three-day event.
Convention attendees had the opportunity to attend several leadership development sessions, including presentations on micro-volunteering, financial practices, strategic planning, new county board member training and a panel discussion with several current county Farm Bureau presidents.
Members also were able to earn a continuing education credit through a session on using drones in agriculture presented by Loren Sizelove.
LeAnn Hart left Farm Bureau members with an inspiring message and musical selection at the worship service and breakfast on Sunday morning.
The Oklahoma Farm Bureau Annual Meeting is the organization’s largest gathering of farmers and ranchers every year. At the three-day convention, members vote on grassroots policy, elect leaders and award outstanding individuals. OKFB has a presence in all 77 Oklahoma counties and serves as the voice of agriculture and the rural way of life. To learn more about the 2022 OKFB Annual Meeting, visit okfb.news/Meeting22.
