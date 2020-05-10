OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE: Boydstun takes hobbies seriously

After retiring six years ago from 30 years in nursing, Darla Nance Boydstun seems to have little time to relax at home.
If she's not sewing masks or baby clothes, she might be designing jewelry, shooting photographs or heading out on a motorcycle trip.
Boydstun graduated from Tulsa Central High School and moved to Warner after her family’s Tulsa house burned down. She recalls living in Warner and “being a mom” when she enrolled Connors State College as part of CSC’s first nursing class.
After becoming a registered nurse, she worked in Tulsa two years before a position opened up at what used to be Muskogee Regional Medical Center. She worked at the Muskogee hospital, now Saint Francis Muskogee, from 1988 to 2014. Boydstun retired to take care of her parents.
She now lives in a custom-built country home with her husband, Max, and their two cats, Delbert and Kalamazoo.
One room is devoted to Darla's sewing, as well as her collection of new and old sewing machines.
"I don’t have treadles, but the oldest one is one I learned to sew on," she said.
She also designs jewelry with amethyst and tourmaline gemstones they get from yearly trips to see friends in Brazil.
"All the gemstones we bring back from Brazil are native to Brazil," she said. "I draw it out on a piece of paper and I go to Danielle Carbone and tell her 'this is what I'm thinking.'"
They don't spend all their time at home.
The Boydstuns also enjoy motorcycle trips around Lake Tenkiller or Fort Gibson Lake, or longer trips on mountain roads.
She calls it "knees in the breeze therapy."
“The wind hitting you all over," she said. "It’s just the freedom of the open air. It's like a different type of meditation."
A lifetime
of nursing
Darla Boydstun said her job as an ob/gyn nurse involved "doing my best to get a good start for moms and their babies."
She said she helped teach the new mothers about feeding and how to take care of their babies when they got home.
"Overall, helping with that mom and baby bonding, that needs to happen early," she said.
Boydstun recalled working with "four, five, 10 different doctors that delivered babies."
"They're all different, and all expect you to know what they want," she said. "I had to learn to anticipate."
She recalled working with Dr. Tom Coburn, who later became a U.S. Representative and Senator.
"He was incredible to work with, and he was my doctor," she said. "He delivered my daughter."
She said some of the newer doctors didn't seem as laid back as the older ones.
Rewards included working with happy, healthy families.
"I was in the nursery, with the windows all the way around," she said. "We called it the fish bowl."
She also recalled developing friendships with coworkers.
"We had the same group of nurses," Boydstun said. "We had a core group, and we're still friends now. We stay in touch."
Taking to
the road
Boydstun has had three motorcycles since her first one in 2013. And each one has taken her places.
She said her first, an 800 Suzuki, "was a great one to learn on."
"It was used, and it had a scratch, so I wasn't worried about getting that first scratch on it," she said, recalling "it was a pretty good-sized bike."
Boydstun said she probably put 5,000 to 6,000 miles on that Suzuki.
She later got a Harley-Davidson Sportster in red, her favorite color. She called it Ruby.
Her latest cycle is a red 2016 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special she calls Ruby 2.
She said there's a world of difference between her first cycle and her current one.
"The weight of it makes it a lot more comfortable, especially for long trips," she said. "It has all the comforts a person needs on a motorcycle. It has cruise control. It has stereo. It has a plug-in for my phone."
Boydstun has taken her various motorcycles to Colorado, New Mexico, even as far as South Carolina. She said she and her husband put their bikes in an enclosed trailer for really long trips.
She said she loves taking curves and hills, such as those in the Ozarks.
"I thoroughly enjoy the hills in Kentucky and Tennessee," she said "We rode what's called the Tail of the Dragon — 300 curves in 11 miles. That was kind of a bucket list."
Sewing to
help others
Boydstun's sewing room brims with fabrics, thread and sewing machines. Cubicles with different colors of fabric line one wall.
She said she's created baby clothes and blankets for a long time. Many have been for her oldest daughter, who is a foster parent.
"I've turned little onesies into dresses," she said.
She said she spent three or four hours a week sewing before she began sewing masks. Over the past six weeks, Boydstun has responded to an increased call for face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think I'm up to 269 on my masks," she said, adding that her masks have three layers and feature a wire to fit over a person's nose.
A collection of old and new sewing machines adds more color to the room.
Boydstun said she learned to sew on a black Singer in the corner. She has a blue Morse, a coral American Home and some new white ones.
"My mom was a seamstress," she said. "She worked with a couple of different stores in downtown Tulsa and a couple of others in Utica Square."
She said she loves the creativity involved with sewing.
"I typically make my own patterns and go from there," she said. "I don't like to conform always."
