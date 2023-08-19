Muskogee High administrator Brian Doerner credits a former teacher with setting his career path.
He said he considered being a lawyer, but couldn’t afford law school.
“I got that bug of teaching when I did an internship. I got to intern with Howard Jayne, my former history teacher,” he said. “Those are the kinds of things that once you get in there, it’s really a calling. You don’t choose it as much as it chooses you. After that. I quit looking.”
At age 30, he started teaching at Muskogee in 1995. He coached wrestling and taught history with some teachers who inspired him when he attended MHS back in the 1970s. He especially recalled wrestling coach Bobby Jefferson.
“I had wrestled for him, so it was kind of funny coming back,” Doerner said.
He later moved to administration and was assistant principal at Alice Robertson Junior High from 2012-2022
He also spent several years as announcer for Roughers wrestling and football.
“I really focused on wrestling after a while because that was my expertise and what I have a lot of passion for,” he said.
Doerner now is Invictus House Principal at MHS. Doerner said MHS divides its students alphabetically into three “houses.” Students spend their MHS years with the same house, which includes principals, deans and counselors. He said the set-up helps students establish relationships.
When he is not at school, Doerner enjoys kayaking spending time at the lake in his 1999 travel home.
Doerner said he does most of his kayaking in area lakes. They’ve gone to Taylor Ferry on Fort Gibson Lake and Brooken Cove on the east end of Lake Eufaula.
“Tenkiller has some great sites,” he said. “Mostly, the Corps of Engineers sites. You think about state parks, and they’re nice, but the Corps of Engineers is federal land, and they’re a little bit less. As I get to be a senior citizen, they have a discount.”
Still making contact with students
Brian Doerner said being a school principal enables him to be a mentor for students and teachers.
“My job is coaching and evaluating teachers, making sure they’re the best they can be,” he said. “If there is a need for discipline, I can call on our deans.”
He said he’s not with the students as much as when he was a teacher. However, he still makes contact.
“Of course, we’re always in the cafeteria and the hallways,” he said. “Usually we’re engaging students in conversation, and we’re in the classroom. We’re not actually teaching, but there are times when we address students.”
He said he misses teaching in some ways.
“But, I think the goal is always to impact positively the way the teachers prepare lessons or delivering the curriculum they’re supposed to be.”
Keeping motor home up to date
Doerner works to keep his 24-year-old motor home up to date.
“It’s kind of a classic,” he said. “It’s called Four Winds. We saw it here in town for sale, drove by it a couple of times.”
He said it was a bargain at $6,000.
“I look at RVs now and see that they’re $100,000,” he said. “This one was very useable, it had low mileage, 25,000 on the engine, and it was in really good shape.
He put a new roof on it and replaced some flooring after carpet had been taken out.
“Luckily everything’s in pretty good shape, so it’s more just cosmetic,” he said. There were some pipes that needed to be fixed. They’ve been able to take it out while working on it.
This summer, they’re working on new plumbing and a new toilet.
“RV toilets are a little different, but this one’s actually porcelain and more like one you have in a house,” he said. “We put in new sinks, and a faucet and a shower and an outdoor shower.”
Taking care of his ‘children’
When Doerner goes kayaking, his two big dogs often come along.
He said Truman, a 2-year-old Australian Shepherd/border collie, “is really stubborn, but loves the water.”
“He hates to be cooped up so I feel bad when I go to work and leave him at home,” Doerner said.
Indie, a year-old border collie mix, tends to chew up furniture if left alone, he said.
Doerner said he keeps the dogs on a leash when they’re on land.
“The most challenging thing is to keep them from getting into someone’s camp,” he said, adding that Truman poses the biggest challenge.
“This dog knows no strangers,” Doerner said. He doesn’t mean to scare anyone, but might come upon you and want to hug you or jump on you.”
The dogs ride in the kayaks.
“We had to get a bigger kayak to accommodate them; Truman is about 65 pounds,” he said. “When we come in from being on the lake, they’ll see someone on the banks and want to run up to the person. and they just shake off the water. They’re very impulsive at that age.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“My family is from Indiana, but my dad had an opportunity to come to Muskogee with Griffin Foods. My mom was pregnant with me when they moved here, so I was born an Okie from Muskogee. Everyone else are Hoosiers, except my brother and I. We went through school here.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“It’s a community that you can make long-term or lifetime relationships with people. I know former students or former teachers. Seems like it’s one of those places where everyone knows your name. Even if we don’t know everyone, we know someone who knows them. I enjoy that. Also, being related to the school district, all the extracurricular activities, football and wrestling, sports and band. There’s a lot of opportunity for young people if they want to get involved. Seeing all the new building that’s going on around here.
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“If we had even more opportunities for young people. Economically, we have to develop jobs, develop opportunities for people to call Muskogee home. More affordable housing, more jobs that you can support a family on.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“Coach Bobby Jefferson was a mentor to me. When I was a sophomore at Muskogee High School, he was my wrestling coach. and when I came here as teacher, I went in as an assistant coach. I admire his resilience and his grit. I admire his winning attitude and I admire the commitment he made to Muskogee. My family, also.
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“One memory I cherish is working with Melony Carey. She was a Latin teacher who had a huge impact on me really believing in myself, that I can have success academically and have academic leadership.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“I intend to do more outdoor activities. We have a couple of dogs we take out on the rivers and the lakes. Water sports. We took an old RV and are fixing it up to go camping at the Corps of Engineer sites.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Muskogee is a place of great diversity. That is our strength and key to our success in the future, learning to live together in a community that’s diverse.”
