Retired business leader David Clark recalls several people who made a difference in his life. And Clark has gone on to make a difference in Muskogee.
An early influence was Mrs. Joyner, a high school teacher back in North Carolina.
“She actually got my life kick-started. She gave me some advice that I took to heart,” Clark said. “When I graduated from high school, I wanted to go to college but did not have the financial means to go. She said either go to college or join the army. Five days later, joined the Army."
Clark spent three years in the U.S. Army, mostly at Fort Sill near Lawton.
“I got out just before Vietnam got real bad,” he said. "I was a payroll clerk and I shipped a lot of records overseas. I did not have to go."
While in Lawton, Clark began working for businessman Thurman Curtsinger, owner of Curt's Oil. He followed Curtsinger to Muskogee and helped him open Curt's Center in 1971.
"When Mr. Curtsinger passed away in 1992, they made me president of the company,” Clark said.
After nearly 50 years with Curt's, Clark retired and got involved with other projects.
"I was raised in the outdoors. I still enjoy going to the shooting range," he said. "I'm a member of Glenndale Grace Firearms and Training north of Muskogee. It's a very nice facility."
Clark has served on the Muskogee Salvation Army board for about 12 years, including seven years as financial chairman.
He and his wife have flipped houses for 12 years and maintain rental property.
About seven years ago, the Clarks moved into a custom-built house the Country Club area. Clark said he planted all the tall evergreens that surround the house. He said he didn't want a tree with big leaves.
Memories of
Curt's early days
David Clark recalled the early days of what became known as Curt's Mall.
In 1971, Muskogee had no major shopping center, although there was shopping scattered around town.
"I will confess that the city leaders were not happy with us when we came, because we would pull the stores from downtown," Clark said. "A lot of smaller business people would come to our mall."
Clark said Curt's brought in a lot of business from out of town, especially with the addition of the new stores, which included Gibson's and Anthony's.
A TG&Y Family Center opened where Dunham's sporting goods is open now, Clark said.
"They were a great company when they were in existence," he said, referring to TG&Y. "66,000 square feet. They built up quite a company."
For a while, Curt's featured an indoor mall with several tenants.
“Where Champion Fitness is now, it connected Gibson's Discount Center," he said. "If my memory serves me correctly, we had 34 tenants in there."
Clark's wife JoAnn operated her business, the Loft, in the mall. He said she sold "all kind of accessories for the home."
Shopping center
holding strong
Clark said the shopping center experienced ups and downs over the years — even after Arrowhead Mall opened just north of downtown.
"We lost several of our major tenants," he said, listing JCPenney among them. "We went through quite a few years of quite a few vacancies."
When Curtsinger died, Clark reconfigured the parking lot and made other changes.
"I gave up on the idea of having a mall," Clark said. "I decided to remodel the center. Muskogee is not large enough in my opinion to support two malls. We were fortunate enough to completely fill up the frontage."
He said there was a good variety of tenants in the later years, including Sutherland's, Hunan Chinese Restaurant and Furr's Cafeteria.
Several longtime tenants remain today, including Brown's Shoe Fit, Champion Fitness, Big Lots and Hobby Lobby. Another longtime tenant is Mazzios, which opened as Ken's Pizza.
"It's had a second owner since we sold it," he said. "They spent a lot of money on parking lot, lighting, roofs."
Helping community,
The Salvation Army
Clark's involvement with the Salvation Army goes beyond financial work.
"We like to be involved in the Christmas things they have," he said. "We enjoy getting toys ready for the children. Putting them in the big boxes and the bags. We have the Angel Tree, but if the children don't get enough toys or aren't adopted, then we go shopping for what the children need. There are a lot of toys that are donated. We try to match up what the child wants with the toys."
Clark also recalled working with the Swon Brothers Salvation Army benefit concerts, which occur each Christmas season.
"One of the best concerts they had was the first one," he said. "It was low key with the brothers sitting on stools. The attendance was great that year."
Clark said he got to model when the Salvation Army auxiliary hosted an annual style show. He helped with moving the Salvation Army to an open space at Curt's.
"I enjoy our involvement, he said. “The Salvation Army has a lot of outreach. they have a food bank, there's a utility program."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“When I graduated from college, I worked for an accounting firm in Oklahoma City. Mr. Curtsinger called me to interview me for a job as his accountant. Mr. Curtsinger decided to relocate his headquarters, and we were debating on Oklahoma City, here or Fort Smith. We chose Muskogee."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“The people as much as anything. You have access to anything you need. The people are very helpful to each other. Whenever there is a need someone would help. And the location.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“If I had the answer to that, I could run for mayor. When we came to Muskogee in 1971, the population was basically the same. We've increased some of our conveniences, such as shopping centers and restaurants. But our population, basically is not growing. I don't have a magic wand or reason for that. Naturally, if we had more industry. We have a great port, great industrial complex where (Georgia-Pacific) is. We have a lot to offer.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“Thurman Curtsinger. I worked for him for 23 years until his passing. He was very good to me, taught me quite a bit about business."
WHAT'S THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“Mr. Curtsinger had terminal cancer. He knew his time on earth was very short. He called me into his office as the accountant and said 'David, when I'm gone, I want you to run the company,' which is a very unusual thing for a person to say."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“We have some rental property we have to deal with. During summer, I like to work in the garden, plant flowers and trees."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Since I've been in Muskogee, I've met a lot of nice people. It was a great place to raise my children. Our children went through the public schools. We enjoyed living here. Wouldn't live anywhere else."
Meet David Clark
AGE: 80.
HOMETOWN: Columbia, South Carolina.
EDUCATION: Cameron College; Graduated University of Oklahoma, in 1969 with degree in business administration.
MILITARY SERVICE: Specialist E-5, U.S. Army, 1961-1964.
PROFESSION: Worked at Curt’s Oil Co. for 50 years, chief accountant, then president.
FAMILY: Wife, JoAnn; two adult children; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
CHURCH: Muskogee First Assembly.
HOBBIES: “I used to love to hunt and fish. Going to the shooting range. Our biggest hobby is our great-granddaughter. We love going to her softball games, things she might be involved in."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.