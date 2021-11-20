Liz Elledge has grown to know Muskogee well.
She said her grandparents owned the land where Creek Elementary School is located.
"It was a dairy farm when I was a little girl; I remember when Country Club was a dirt road," she said. "I used to help my grandparents haul hay."
That old farmhouse is now gone. Elledge said she and her husband bought her great-grandparents' house on Country Club. She said the house is about 45 years old and is next to the fire station on Country Club.
"It’s where we always wanted to live," she said. "It’s nothing fancy, but it’s home."
Elledge also has come to know Muskogee through several resale, wholesale and retail ventures.
She said she and her father had a resale store when her children were little. She said she left the business for a few years and worked as an office manager for a counseling service. She also worked at Advanced Workzone for a while.
She later opened a resale shop, Totally Teen, and ran it for a few years.
"Then I closed that, worked in my garage and sold online for three years," she said. "I opened a shop on Main Street. About two years later, I closed and just did shows."
Elledge went into selling online with her daughter, Miranda.
"She mainly got the website going," Elledge said, adding that the business now has a smartphone app.
The two later operated a boutique on Chandler Road until the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to seek other options.
They now co-own Okie Gals Boutique and have an online store that sells wholesale to businesses. They also sell their shirts and jewelry at major craft markets.
Selling custom T-shirts online, as well as through a boutique, keeps them busy.
"We probably do 400 shirts a day," Elledge said. "If we’re not bleaching shirts, we're pressing them or shipping them."
Owning business
lots of work
Liz Elledge recalled how her daughter pushed her business beyond brick and mortar walls about four years ago.
"Whenever she came into business with me, that's when we started the online stuff," she said, adding that business took off from there.
It took work to get the business off the ground.
"Having to post a lot on Facebook," she said. "Just posting and posting and posting."
They have sold printed T-shirts, wood earrings they make, as well as keychains and cups.
Elledge said she and her daughter have sold to every state except Vermont.
"We have a map, and it's colored into every state we've sold," she said. "We've even sold to Canada. It's funny to have every state colored in but that one tiny state."
Even with the store, about 70 percent of business is done online, Elledge said. Part of that is because they sell wholesale to other boutiques.
She said the hardest part of selling online is "just getting it out."
"Sometimes we just get so busy that we get behind," Elledge said. "Last week, we worked four solid days of bleaching and dying shirts. You have to bleach them, you have to wash them and press them. We hand-dye shirts."
Filling COVID
days to get by
Elledge and her daughter were operating a store on Chandler Road when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.
"We went from doing really well to just nothing," she said. "Even our online sales dropped some. So It kind of hit us in all the ways, and we honestly didn't think we could make it — but we did."
She recalled the lockdown, when stores across the country closed.
"We came up and we bagged up bags because we were, like, how are we going to pay our rent. We still had to pay our rent even though we were closed," Elledge said. "So we bagged up mystery tote bags and we sold them online to pay our rent."
They also made face masks.
"We ended up making masks for donation only and whatever somebody would pay, that’s how we’d survive," she recalled. "Some people were charging $10 for a mask. And I told my daughter 'we're not doing that.' So we took donations. If you could only pay a dollar for a mask, you got a mask. Whatever you could pay for a mask, that's what we took. That's how we stayed alive."
The women also donated many to hospitals, she said. Elledge said they probably sewed 2,000 masks.
When stores and commerce reopened, the women were able to find a new location.
"We were actually heading to a show and saw this place was for rent, called about it and rented it that night," Elledge said.
Turning work days
into vacation days
Elledge and her daughter enjoy showing at Affair of the Heart, Vintage Market Days, Branson Market Days and other shows.
"That's probably the most favorite thing that I do," she said. "I loved to meet all the different people. I love the busyness of it."
She said she packs her items into a trailer "and we can set it up in one day."
It's a challenge, however.
"It's always different, because you're always in different locations," she said. "It takes a little while to envision how you're going to set up. But it's fun though."
Elledge said she and her youngest daughter began about two years ago at Tulsa's Affair of the Heart. They also have done smaller one-day shows in Pryor and Porum.
Vintage Market Days in Kellyville is a favorite show, Elledge said.
"It takes us about eight hours to set up, and it's just a three day show — Friday, Saturday and Sunday," she said. "And it's just nonstop."
Elledge said she tries to turn the Branson show into "a little family getaway."
"My mom and my oldest daughter will go, and then Miranda and her kids and her partner," she said. "We'll stay an extra day or two."
VIGNETTES
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born and raised here. I lived in Virginia for about three months and I just couldn't stand it. My kids are here. My mom and dad are here. This is home."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I just like that all my friends are here and family is here. I just really like it here. My best friend, we've been best friends since we were 15-16 years old. We've raised our kids together. She's like a sister I never had."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Cleaning up some of the old buildings and getting rid of the trashy buildings. I know they're working on U.S. 69, but you know when you come in on 69, it doesn't really give a good picture."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My dad, Glen Briley. He's just a really good guy. If you ask anyone, they would tell you that he's a great guy. He always helps people. He's just always there for you. He's one of a kind. They don't make much like him anymore. He had an air conditioning and heating business all my life."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"My kids were born here."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Go to movies."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Just a great town. Great people. They support each other. We've been in business for years and they just supported us."
MEET Liz Elledge
AGE: 50.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Grant Foreman Elementary; Alice Robertson Junior High, Muskogee High, class of 1989.
PROFESSION: Co-owner of Okie Gals Boutique.
FAMILY: Husband, Dennis; Three children, Whittney, Dustin and Miranda; two grandchildren with another on the way.
HOBBIES: "My son races and we do a lot of that. We like to take cruises and travel."
