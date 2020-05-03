Registered Nurse Leigh Combs has spent a lot of time outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As nursing director at Green Country Behavioral Health, Combs greets clients in the parking lot, helps nurses take temperatures, makes sure "everyone is getting seen."
Its one of many nursing tasks she takes on with a passion.
"Working as a nurse is something I've always desired to do," Combs said. "I love getting to help people, I love seeing the progress they make, the work they put into their recovery."
Combs said she grew up wanting to be a doctor or a nurse. She chose to major in psychology at Northeastern State University.
A couple of years after graduating from NSU, Combs began working as a clinician at GCBH. But that urge to be a nurse came back. She spent one year as an LPN and has been an RN for five years.
"I like helping people," she said.
Combs loves the community atmosphere at her job. She said she likes taking pictures of GCBH staff events. She even made a desk calendar celebrating her supervisor group.
"It's something fun," she said. "We can look back and smile at things we did together."
She also enjoys painting and doing creative things around her office. A collection of bee art cheers up one corner.
“It's just amazing the things I've been able to collect,” she said.
When day is done, Combs retreats to her family farm west of Muskogee. She lives in the same house where she grew up. She said her parents moved out west in the 1970s and her dad raised cattle.
"It was what I was familiar with," she said. "We had four wheelers and we fished. We liked to spend time outdoors."
Job provides satisfaction
At GCBH, Leigh Combs deals primarily with people experiencing substance abuse and mental health issues.
"Understanding that the clients that we have, have a unique set of issues and challenges they struggle with," she said.
However, she said nurses could encounter mental health "in every aspect of nursing."
"A lot of times nurses will say 'oh, I don't do mental health," Combs said. "But if you're a nurse, you're going to do mental health because you're going to deal with people. It's a separate classification, but in the end, every time you're dealing with people, people are prone to mental health issues. So, any aspect of nursing is going to deal with that."
Combs said watching people recover is her biggest reward.
"It's seeing someone who was having trouble, struggling," she said. "They couldn't hold down a good job. They weren't being a good parent. They didn't have friends and they were at the end of their rope. Fast forward six months down the road and they found a desire to live again and they're holding down a job and doing things with their children."
Enjoying life on the farm
Farm living comes easy for Combs.
She and her husband raise 10 head of cattle, mostly Angus-Hereford crosses. They also raise goats, pigs, chickens and a donkey. Their pigs include Durocs, Hampshires and spots.
Combs said her husband does most of the farm work.
"In the evening, I'll help with feeding," she said. "I help feed, I gather eggs. He does the morning stuff and I go help in the evening.
Some goats recently had a couple of babies.
"They're both solid white, but they're pretty cute," she said. "Doug was there when one was born, making sure it's okay."
Combs said her husband had always been raised around animals. He now works at Animal Medical Center as a veterinary assistant.
They helped friends' children with their livestock show animals, she said.
"Those kids showed and kept their animals at our barn and Doug took them to shows," Combs said. "He's always been very supportive of the high school and the show team, raised pigs for different kids to show."
She said that when Muskogee High School closed its buildings due to COVID-19, "quite a few of the bigs came to our house."
Combs said she especially loves the quiet of country life.
"It's nice to have peace and quiet at the end of the day," she said.
Art as a creative outlet
Combs does artistic things for sheer enjoyment and "self care."
"Most of it, I think, has to do with getting away with friends or family to go paint," she said, "spending that time away from everything else and the busy-ness, spending that time bonding together. And at the end of the day, you have something to show for it."
She said she enjoys painting banners at The Creative Soul.
"It's usually whoever I'm with, just chatting, paint and do something together," she said. "I've done a lot of things with my mom. It's something fun that gets us out of the house."
Combs keeps a collection of her seasonal and holiday banners.
"Then I have something to hang on my door that makes me smile," Combs said.
Scrapbooking is another creative outlet.
"I like to take pictures," she said. "Scrapbooking gives me an avenue to get to store those, put them together, keep them in a more organized fashion than just a box of pictures."
Combs enjoys making scrapbooks as gifts.
"I focus on helping them remember, picking out those memories that I know are going to be special to them," she said. "It's just those little details you may not always remember."
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"Family. I was born and raised here. My parents graduated high school here in the 1970s. My grandparents were here. My sister and I were raised here. Whenever I went to college and decided I'd come back to Northeastern and finish, I liked this area and always felt like it was home."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like the small town feeling. I like the fact that people are willing to help when you need it."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Honestly, I don't know. There's always room for improvement. Our city's not perfect. I would just say to continue to make progress."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My parents, Alan and Sharon Lackey. I was raised by good, loving parents. They're good people and they work hard and they taught us well, to love others, to love God."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Obviously my senior year was a big time here. I had lots of fond memories about the high school. I feel I had a great education here. That's definitely a plus. Later in life, it's just been a love and dedication and a passion for this agency. My husband and I were married here. All the big moments of my life have involved a portion of this community, in Muskogee."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I don't seem to have a lot of that lately, at least not with the COVID-19. It's spending time with family. I like to scrapbook. My husband and I like to farm. We have animals that we like to spend time with."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"A town with a lot of good, caring people. The people of this community are what makes it so special."
NAME: Leigh Combs
AGE: 38.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Cherokee Elementary, West Middle School, Muskogee High School Class of 1999; Colorado Christian University, two years; Bachelor's in psychology, Northeastern State University, 2003; Associate in applied science in nursing, Connors State College, 2014.
PROFESSION: Director of Nursing, Green Country Behavioral Health.
FAMILY: Husband, Doug; Son, Jacob.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Baptist.
HOBBIES: Spending time with family; spending time on the farm; scrapbooking; painting classes at The Creative Soul.
