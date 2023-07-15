Muskogee High graduate Zion Diaz finds ways to be creative with paint, keyboards and the grill.
Diaz said his interest in art and music comes from his father.
“He inspired me to pursue my own artistic path,” Diaz said. “He did a lot of music. He was always in a lot of different bands. He’d show me around to different venues. He inspired me to do my own thing.”
It took a while for the interest to develop.
He performed in Muskogee Little Theatre’s Summer Youth Theatre Camp. He recalled dabbling with guitar in his teens, but didn’t really get into it. He took keyboard classes in college and now is pondering playing harmonica.
Diaz said he began doing some art when he was a junior at MHS.
“My big focus was just graduating,” he said.
After graduating in 2018, he went to Northeastern State University to pursue a degree in graphic design and studio art. He said he hopes to get a job in advertising — “designing logos and/or ads for different companies.”
“I guess I just feel like art can truly better peoples’ lives and I think it’s a relief. It can give a person great career opportunities.”
Diaz said he often uses computer programs such as Photoshop in his graphic design. However, he said he is wary of how artificial intelligence could impact the art business.
“So easy for computers to replicate it but I’m hoping we can still see the value in that human touch in putting ourselves into our art and not the computer telling us how it should be,” he said, adding that he avoids that trap by seeking opportunities that don’t rely on computers.
Muskogee Art Guild offers some of those opportunities, he said.
Helping others through art guild
Zion Diaz said his grandmother got him involved with Muskogee Art Guild.
“I definitely learned more about different artistic processes from the different members, and the types of media they like to use,” he said. “I’ve taken a lot from looking at their own styles.”
He said he likes painting with watercolor.
“I really love the soft look it has,” he said. “It’s very quick and very rewarding. I just love the process of using it.”
Diaz is using his artistic skill to help others through the art guild. He is painting one of how many guitars the guild plans to give to veterans involved in a music therapy program.
His design involves white paisley-like swirls against a black background.
“Just kind of letting the thoughts flow as they come to me, and I came up with this pattern,” he said. “I guess you would describe it as kind of like surreal, a little floral I guess. I drew whatever pops into my mind.”
He uses acrylic paint and a brush with a pinpoint half-inch tip.
“Very necessary for a project like this,” he said. “Watercolor wouldn’t show up on something like this.”
Piano came about in college
Diaz said he took his first piano class when he was a sophomore in college, “and I kind of loved it ever since.”
“It taught me how to read the basic sheet music, and it also taught me how to have a better feel for the piano and where to place my fingers,” he said.
He said he’s using that base knowledge to teach himself more about the piano.
“Mainly I watch YouTube videos with different instructors, get some advice on how to practice and get into a routine with it,” he said.
Diaz enjoys digital keyboards, as well as old pianos.
“I feel like they both have their own character to them,” he said. “A grand piano is more traditional, like something for solo performances. But I definitely use my electronic keyboard to compose my own pieces sometimes.”
He said he composes his own music by ear.
“On any given day I might spend four hours doing music,” he said. “Feeling out basic chords and trying to come up with melodies on top of them. I record myself on my phone with just a basic idea, and then I’ll return and do it later.”
Diaz said he likes several genres, particularly classic rock.
“I like Elton John a lot, I take a lot of inspiration from him,” he said, adding that he would like to perform someday.
Creativity shows up in kitchen
Diaz enjoys getting creative in the kitchen.
“I love to make anything with chicken,” he said. “I love chicken cordon bleu. If we’re making it from scratch, my mom usually will help me.”
Chicken is good baked or grilled, and the secret to good grilling is not to get things overdone, he said.
“It’s very easy to overcook it or undercook it, so I’m very careful to just monitor it,” he said. “Check the temperature and look at all sides to make sure it looks good without letting it get away from you.”
Diaz said chicken “is probably the fussiest, compared to steak or burgers.”
“Something like burgers, I feel you can let them sit there a while and they would be okay,” he said. “But chicken, you cannot let it get bad.:
He also enjoys cooking salmon and hamburgers on the home grill.
Fish usually cooks pretty quickly, Diaz said.
“You can tell pretty easily where it needs to be temperature-wise,” he said. “The color of the skin lets you know.”
Vegetables like broccoli, carrots, corn or potatoes are other favorites.
He said there are several dishes he’d like to try.
“I would love to learn how to perfect filet mignon,” he said. “That’s probably the fanciest I’ll get right there.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I always have kind of known this place as my home. I can remember when my parents actually moved here. It’s a really nice town.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“I love the sense of community, how there is a camaraderie at public events, things of that nature.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“I always thought maybe the infrastructure can use a little bit of work, like there are a lot of potholes on the street that need to be attended to a little more.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“Jack Reavis. He was my history teacher at Muskogee High. He changed how I approached learning and appreciating school. When I took his classes he taught me the value of learning not just about history in general, but also the history of our town. Using knowledge as a path to make things better.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“I remember a few years ago when the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce had a youth leadership program, and that was really awesome. It gave me a chance to learn more about the community, and things that go on. I met the mayor at the time. He gave us insight on how the politics of Muskogee work.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“I love to watch movies, anything on Netflix or HBO, whenever I got time to sit down and enjoy it. Any chance I have to work on music. I love to play with my dog. His name is Ozzy, he’s a great Pyrenees and he’s a good boy and he loves to play go fetch.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“I think it’s a really great place to raise a family and it’s a really beautiful town as well with a lot of great history behind it.”
