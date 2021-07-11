Judy Croftcheck's story is documented through printed records, sewn fabrics and joyful music.
She doesn't live far from the where she was born and reared, a dairy farm by Davis Field Airport.
"I come from a family of nine children, and I am the middle child,” she said.
Croftcheck recalled singing with one sister, Wanda, at various "community sings" while growing up. She said she continues singing with friends, family members, the church choir or congregation.
She learned to sew in home economics class and even made her wedding dress when she got married in 1966.
A 1963 graduate of Oktaha High School, Croftcheck began working for the Muskogee County Health Department in 1967. Over the years, she worked as a nurses' secretary, account clerk and administrative officer before retiring in 2006.
A co-worker got Croftcheck interested in genealogy when the co-worker wondered if they were related. Croftcheck recalled digging into family history dating back to the Revolutionary War.
That history includes Cherokee lineage. She said the Arkansas River crosses her grandfather's Indian allotment and Interstate 40 crosses her grandmother's allotment.
Croftcheck now uses her sewing, singing and documentation skills for her church, Keefeton Trinity Baptist. She began helping her sister type church minutes in the late 1980s.
She helped prepare a church history book in 1992, documenting history dating to 1907. She said she has documented minutes, financial reports, officers and committees “and who was honored for Mother's Day and Father's Day."
Croftcheck has also made a church operating manual for deacons and church officers.
She seems most proud of how her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are involved.
"I have four generations of my family serving at Keefeton Trinity Baptist Church," she said
Tracing her
family roots
Genealogy has taken Judy Croftcheck on all sorts of adventures into her past.
She said her interest was first piqued when "a lady I worked with was into genealogy and wanted to find out if we were related."
Croftcheck said a book by area historian Roger Bell listed six of her grandparents.
"And that got me started wanting to know what they did, where they were," she recalled. "I don’t want to know what their names were. I want to know what they did. Then I started trying to figure that out."
She joined the genealogy website Ancestry.com and started putting family information in. She also had her DNA checked "to see who my relatives were."
"One of my relatives did a webpage," Croftcheck said. "He was my grandmother’s brother’s grandson. And that uncle I didn’t even know. He researched our lineage on compute,r and that went back eight generations. He even went back further than that."
She said the ancestry was traced to Nancy Ward, or Nanyehi, a Cherokee leader in the 18th and 19th century.
Croftcheck recalled taking her mother to Nancy Ward’s grave in Tennessee.
“I met 20 people and they were all cousins.... I found out that nearly everyone in Braggs is related to me,” she said. “I have researched my family back two or three ways, and my husband all the way back to the Revolutionary War."
Sewing for
self, others
Croftcheck has been at the sewing machine since at least high school. She recalled making her clothes in home economics. She said she even sewed her wedding dress when she got married in October 1966. She sewed her historical costume for her church's Old Timers' Day in 1970.
She didn't stop with her clothes. She also has made youngsters' costumes for Old Timers' Day, matching girls' dresses for Christmas programs and teachers' dresses.
Sewing baby blankets for her children got Croftcheck started on quilting. She hasn't stopped.
"I assist in making quilts for our church give-a-way to members, and items for nursing homes," she said. "When anybody is sick, we make them quilts."
She recalled church members making her a quilt when she was sick.
Croftcheck said she made a quilt with cloth leaves her sister gave her as a retirement gift in 2006. A favorite quilt, thick and warm, was made from sweaters.
"I have enjoyed making T-shirt dresses, aprons, tic-tac-toe small sacks for the Samaritan Purse, Christmas Boxes," she said.
Her latest project has included sewing costumes for the church's live Nativity each Christmas. She recalled making 33 costumes in 2019 and 20 in 2020.
"Susie Lewis made half, and I made half," she said.
Singing brings
Croftcheck joy
Croftcheck said her greatest love is "singing for the Lord."
She said she began singing when she was about 12 years old with Cecil and Lois Robertson and her sister Wanda at community singings at Keefeton Freewill Baptist Church, church camps and Keefeton Trinity.
"I sang duets with our church pianist Bonnie Ballard in the '70s and as a trio with my girls in the '90s," she said. "Always sang in the church choir and as a duet with my mentor Faye Deane Boydstun."
Croftcheck said she and Boydstun often sang at funerals. She said she sang soprano and Boydstun, who died in February, sang tenor.
"It brings joy and peace and helps praise Jesus," Croftcheck said. “I like to give back to people. "Doing things for people and serving our church."
Croftcheck said she now sings with her son, Steven.
Meanwhile, Croftcheck said she sings with a loud voice.
"If we have visitors and I’m in the audience singing I’ve had people turn around and tell me they enjoy my singing," she said. “I don’t know how to say what kind of joy I have when I sing — it's unspeakable joy.”
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born and raised here."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I had always loved Muskogee. It is always friendly, always easy to get around in. I used to like that I could do all my shopping here (until Dillards went out, and Penney’s)."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“If they would just keep on cleaning it up and improving all our our buildings. I like that they have our fire station real nice and the Little Theatre.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE THE MOST?
“I like the county commissioner of District 1, Ken Doke. He does a real good job of taking care of the county roads, and of course I live in the county.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“I guess that I was, not just one time, able to go out and sing. I have sung publicly since I was 12.”
“One thing I really enjoyed was when we had the community revival. We had all the churches come together.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“I like to sew the best. I like to read. Genealogy.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“A unique town and there is a lot of friendly people who get along. They all have the same vision to make it great.”
MEET Judy Croftcheck
AGE: 73.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Sequoyah Elementary; Oktaha High School, 1965.
PROFESSION: Retired from Muskogee County Health Department.
FAMILY: Husband, Tom; sons, Joe and Steven; daughter, Nicole Moore; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
CHURCH: Keefeton Trinity Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: Sewing, gardening, singing, transporting grandchildren.
