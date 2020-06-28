Bio Box

MEET Bud Hinshaw

AGE: 82.

HOMETOWN: Emporia, Kansas.

EDUCATION: Emporia High School, Washburn University, Emporia State College, University of Texas at El Paso, University of Missouri, Kansas School of Barbering.

MILITARY SERVICE: Airman Second Class, U.S. Air Force, four years and nine months.

PROFESSION: Retired from U.S. Postal Service, Fort Gibson rural postal carrier; former driver for Muskogee Transit.

FAMILY: Wife, Marilyn, one son, one daughter, two grandchildren.

CHURCH: St. Paul United Methodist.

HOBBIES: Collecting stamps. Collecting toys, little road graders.

HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?

"Wife's job. She took a job down here as director of the Eastern Oklahoma Regional Library Service and I followed her down. We've been here about 35 years."

WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?

"I had grown to establish some roots here, developed roots around town. I feel comfortable around here now. I know some people, people I never thought I'd associate with."

WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?

"I've seen Muskogee develop immensely in the time I've been here. It's making progress that's only going to make it better."

WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?

"Edward Warren and Tessie Warren. I met Edward and Tessie in Sunday School. They were very instrumental in establishing Habitat for Humanity. Edward became the best friend I ever had in Muskogee. I was with Edward for years at St. Paul in the choir."

WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?

"Establishing the Optimist BRICK Club in Muskogee. I'm a member of Morning Optimist ,and one of their projects is to establish new Optimists. I wanted to keep Optimism in Muskogee. I was told we couldn't do it, but 90 days later, we had the BRICK Club here in Muskogee."

WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

"Right now, my spare time seems to be devoted to napping. I found out I just don't have all the oomph that I used to have. I'm coasting along day to day, playing in the yard. Working in the garden."

HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?

"It's time for a change. It is changing, so far for the better. Muskogee does need a reliable transportation system."