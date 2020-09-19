Frank Godman keeps memories of his father, Ronald Godman, close by.
Memories come back when Frank Godman crafts wood pieces in his shed.
“My father always had a woodshop growing up,” Godman said.
He still has a bookcase and a curio cabinet his father built. He keeps them in his living room.
Memories also come back when Godman goes on church mission trips.
“It’s just been my passion to do mission work,” he said. “It was instilled in me by my dad to help people, something I just felt led by God to do.”
Godman said he began doing mission work when his sons were in the First United Methodist Church of Muskogee youth group. Their first trip was to Rio Bravo, Mexico. Over 17 years, Godman has joined them on trips from Indiana to West Virginia.
“I stayed with it even when my boys weren’t in the youth group anymore. I love doing it. I love helping people,” he said. “It’s also working with the youth, seeing a kid’s face the first time he uses a power tool.”
Godman especially honors his father’s military service.
“He was a great man,” Godman said. “He did Korea and three tours in Vietnam as a chopper pilot.”
He recalled growing up around Fort Sill during those times his father was deployed to Vietnam.
“He was gone, but I never remember him not being there,” Godman said.
Godman is keeping those wartime memories fresh by putting more than 300 letters to and from his father in scrapbooks.
Ronald Godman served 23 years in the military and 23 years with the U.S. Postal Service.
Frank Godman came to Muskogee to manage a C.R. Anthony store. He has worked with Georgia-Pacific for 33 years.
Godman also has been active at Muskogee Little Theatre and has been in 20 plays over the years.
A talent for woodworking
Frank Godman finds a place to relax in his backyard woodshed.
“It gives me a time to get away,” he said. “I really am relaxed when I’m out here.”
Godman said he works in the heated and air conditioned shed as often if he can, depending on any current woodworking projects or if he’s not busy with other projects. He’s made some end tables, television stands, a CD rack and bookshelves.
His current project is to refinish an old chest he found at The Big Red Barn.
“We wanted to use it as a cedar chest, but it had the old paper in it, so I’m sanding off the old paper, probably put a new bottom on it, refinish it,” he said.
Godman also has a thick slice from what he believes is a walnut tree that he plans to make into an outdoor table. He said the section has been in his shop for a while.
“I’ll have to finish sanding it down,” he said. “Try to weld some legs for it.”
An ongoing project is a life-size abstract Nativity scene he displays in his front yard. He was inspired by a table creche he saw.
“I started out with just Mary, Joseph, a shepherd and a lamb,” he said. “It grew to three kings, a camel, a cow. I added the camel last year and moved the kings with the camel. This last year was the first time I painted it.”
Lessons to be learned
Godman went to Mercedes, Uruguay, for a memorable United Methodist Volunteers in Mission trip in November 2009.
“The main work was building a kitchen for the church,” he said. “They just had a little one. We were pouring concrete. They had a roof that needed to be redone that was sand and gravel and tar mix on top that we had to use pickaxes to take it all off, out in the sun.”
Some volunteers even fixed stained glass windows, he said.
Godman recalled encountering a far different culture and climate.
“They definitely believed in taking the siestas after lunch,” he said. “You rested for an hour and visited before you went back to work.”
They worked during the Southern Hemisphere’s spring.
“Up on the roof, it got pretty warm because of the sun,” he said. “They only let us work a couple of hours because of the heat.”
Godman said they were fed well.
“At the church, the women would make, by hand, tortillas,” he said. “There was a restaurant by the river. We ate there one night and took a boat trip around the river.”
He also recalled playing soccer and interacting with youngsters who hung around the church. That made an impact.
“Seeing the children and they’re so happy, and they don’t have much,” he said. “There are just too many things we take for granted here that they didn’t have.”
Learning about perils of war
Godman said sorting through old boxes of wartime letters gave him a new appreciation of his father.
He’s sorting through 167 letters from his father, and 167 to his father.
“I’m trying to put them to where the dates match, when he got ours and we got his,” he said. “It took me four 4-inch binders to do the first set.”
Godman said he found letters he himself wrote when he was about 12.
“A lot of it was asking him about how he was doing and writing about what I spent my birthday money on,” he said.
He said he learned a lot from reading those letters.
“Things he never talked about at home,” Godman said. “I know the day before he was supposed to come home from his first tour of duty, he tried not to fly because he knew he was coming home. His group that went out, just as they were sitting down, the first guy who stepped out, stepped on a 40-pound pellet mine that splattered.”
Some letters were hard to get through.
“In one letter, he talked about how scared he was, but couldn’t let the other guys know,” Godman said. “I know in one letter he talked about a 50-caliber round that came up through the bottom of the helicopter, got lodged, and didn’t come all the way through. It was right where he was sitting.”
Godman said the letters “made me appreciate what he did over there.”
“I’m just thankful he came home,” he said.
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I transferred up here when I worked for Anthony’s in 1984, so we’ve been here 36 years. I was retail manager at Curt’s Mall. They were talking about moving again, and I really got tired of moving around. I got to know people at Fort Howard, so I went out there and applied, three months later they hired me.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“It’s not too small a town, but big enough to do most anything. I love the theater.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“More clothing store. We’re losing Penney’s, Sears and Dillard’s.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“John David Luton. We got to know them through the church. His Christian values really stood out when I first met him. We were in Sunday school class together, and he’s a good friend.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“My children. I love my kids.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“In summertime, I do my garden. Woodwork, if I happen to have a project, I do woodwork. If I have the chance, I do theater.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“It’s a good place to raise a family, and the people. I met a lot of really good people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.