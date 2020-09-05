Whether tending her vegetable garden or keeping up with needs of fellow church members, Ann Wheeler gets around.
Wheeler has deep roots in Muskogee and the Cherokee Nation. She is a seventh-generation descendant of the Cherokee's "Beloved Woman" and leader Nancy Ward, or Nanyehi.
She attended school in Muskogee and met her husband in junior high.
"He walked me home from a sock hop at West High," she said. "When I told my mother the next day, I said, 'mother, I met the man I’m going to marry.'”
Louis and Ann Wheeler wed in 1950. During his 12 years in the U.S. Air Force, the Wheelers lived in west Texas, Florida and Germany. Ann Wheeler said she had a son in a different location.
"Our youngest son was born in Germany," she said. "There was a gasthaus (like an English Pub) and all the men who went there had a bet going whether the American woman would have a fourth son or a girl. The winners came and serenaded me. The losers had to buy a beer for everyone that evening."
After they returned to Muskogee, Ann Wheeler got a job as a pastor's secretary and office manager at First Baptist Church. She also took up quilting, counted cross-stitch and basket weaving.
She said they had wanted to travel after they retired, "but that wasn't God's plan for us."
Ann Wheeler said she had a stroke while having surgery on a brain aneurysm 20 years ago. It left her paralyzed on the left side. She said her husband had a stroke two years later.
"Together we had two hands," she said. "We managed quite well."
She has a push chair she uses inside the house. She takes a power wheelchair outside to tend her vegetable garden.
Wheeler remains active in her church's email prayer ministry. The "prayer chain" has about 290 participants.
"I’m at home most of the time," she said. "I check my email every 30 minutes. People send me prayer requests, I get them out."
Stroke doesn't end
love of gardening
Ann Wheeler traces her love of gardening to her grandmother, who had a farm in Springdale, Arkansas.
"She would take me out to the garden with her," Wheeler said. "I spent all my summers up there in Springdale. Lots of vegetables, wonderful strawberries."
Wheeler said she had a large garden when she lived on the east side of Muskogee.
“It had everything. I grew lettuce, cantaloupes, tomatoes, peppers onions and corn, okra,” she said.
She kept gardening after her brain aneurysm. She recalled growing okra and green beans before her husband died.
"They're harder to harvest," she said. "The green beans, you have to get down there and find them, use two hands. He could move leaves aside and have green beans. The okra, it's hard to stand up the okra and get the pods."
Wheeler now plants tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers, which are easier to pick.
She said she usually goes out in her motorized wheelchair at 6:30 or 7 a.m. “before the sun is high and hot.”
“I have a lot of peppers out there now. They starting to turn red, and I’m waiting for them to turn a pretty red before I pick them," she said. "I’ve had bountiful tomatoes this year, big slicers. Now I'm down to little culls."
Needles and
thread projects
Wheeler found time to do cross-stitch and quilting after her sons grew up.
She said cross-stitch can be difficult and time-consuming.
"You just have to count the little squares, and how many, and change the colors," she said. "The more intricate the pattern, the harder it is."
Wheeler couldn't say how long each piece would take.
"I'd come home from work, then go work on it for a while," she said. "In the evenings when I'd sit and watch TV, that's when I'd do my counted cross-stitch."
Finished pieces hang in Wheeler's house. A hanging that features flowers and a verse from Genesis was medium difficulty, she said.
A framed triptych depicting a farm scene was far more difficult.
"That took forever. I didn't think I would ever finish it," she said. "I worked on it for hours and hours."
She said she's given granddaughters quilts and cross-stitch pieces.
Wheeler has a special quilt of all the ones she has sewn.
She recalled finding a double wedding ring pattern quilt top at her mother's house. She said her grandmother had made it, but died before finishing the quilt.
"So, I said I'm going to quilt it," Wheeler said. "I quilted the quilt she had pieced, and as I was doing it I'd think, "Granny, I know you'd be so proud of me for quilting this."
Wheeler said the finished quilt, and it is in a cedar chest because the material is so fragile.
Intricacies of
basket weaving
Baskets Wheeler wove through the years, hang over her living room.
She recalled how she first got involved with the craft.
"Louis went to Kansas to a college, and they had a carving school," she said. "I wanted to go with him and he said, 'I'm going to put you in the basket weaving class.' Everyone laughed because that's what you used to say about crazy people."
She discovered how much she loved learning the different techniques.
For many, she would start weaving from the bottom, work toward the top, then tie the reeds off.
She used a different technique for two multi-colored Cherokee double wall baskets.
"You start at the bottom and weave to the top," she said. "After you get to the top, instead of tying off, you start weaving and you weave back down."
The most difficult basket is the cat's ears, she said. The bottom features four points that make the basket look like a cat's head when it's turned over.
"You work with wet reeds," she said. "That was real difficult to do, try to get the shape to be even."
Others are simply fun. A birdhouse basket features thick weaves for the house and more intricate weaves for the roof."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born here. Actually, I was born at home here. There was a big, huge snowstorm the day I was born, and my mother couldn't get to the hospital. So the doctor walked to our house through the snow and made it to our house to deliver me. We lived on Ninth Street, and he lived on 11th or 12th."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The small town feel, and going places and seeing people you know, friends. It's home."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"If more people did their shopping here in Muskogee and built up the business. Perhaps we could get a Costco, or a Sam's Club. Perhaps we can get an Olive Garden or a Cracker Barrel."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Jonita Mullins. Her latest book is 'Cross Timbers.' Jonita does so much to preserve the history of Muskogee. And I love the work she's doing on the Alice Robertson Home on Elgin. She's a great author. I read all her books. And I do like history."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"When I married Louis in 1950. None of my children were born here."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I garden and I read, but I have too much spare time."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"A good place to live, enjoy life and be happy."
