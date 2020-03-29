Aaron Michaels performs at churches, festivals, even at the Gospel Rescue Musician.
Aaron Hobbs teaches physical education and coaches at Muskogee Public Schools’ 7th and 8th Grade Center.
The two are one and the same.
Hobbs, a Tulsa native, lived in Oklahoma City before moving to Muskogee at age 7. He grew up involved with music and sports.
“My parents, when I was growing up, would always listen to Elvis and the Beatles, CCR (Credence Clearwater Revival),” Hobbs said. “I always had a love for music.”
He played football at Hilldale under coaches Randy Goodsell and Don Stout.
“They had a great influence on me, not only in sports, but in life,” Hobbs said.
He said he got into coaching not only for athletes, “but also for the kids that aren’t as athletic.”
“To encourage them that they can be somebody,” he said. “One of the main things I try to do is encourage kids to be the best they can be.”
He said he got into performing music out of sheer enjoyment.
“When you go to a concert and you see other people, the way they enjoy music, when there is a band playing,” he said. “You just want to be a part of that.”
Hobbs is a top-five finalist in three Tulsa Music Awards categories: New Artist of the Year, Christian Artists of the Year and Single of the Year for “Taking My Time.” People can vote on the tulsamusicawards.com website until Tuesday.
Social media platforms help Hobbs get his music to people around the world.
“It gives you an opportunity to put your songs out there to the world,” he said. “Now, by the click of a button, thousands of people can hear your music or play your music. I have radio stations in Switzerland and Germany, all over playing my songs.”
Finding his way
through music
Aaron Hobbs said he sees music as his calling.
“My parents always said I was born with a microphone and a guitar in my hand,” he said. “When I was 12, me and my mom actually took guitar lessons together.”
He also played guitar with a friend down the street.
“He would play guitar also, we would just get together, jam and play music,” Hobbs said.
At 19, Hobbs decided to pursue music professionally. He joined the rock band Stone Lily.
“We released a CD and played a lot around the tri-state area,” he said. “We got the opportunity to travel nationwide.”
Hobbs recalled getting involved in a bad lifestyle during those early years.
“I came back off the road and decided some of the things I was doing weren’t good,” he said. “That’s when I came back to my faith.”
He said he was 24 at the time.
“It was probably a year after that is probably when Aaron Michaels was created, I guess,” he said, adding that he picked the last name because people said he sounded like Poison lead singer Bret Michaels.
Sharing faith
through song
As Aaron Michaels, Hobbs lends a Christian focus to his music.
He described his music as “kind of a rock feel.”
“It’s not heavy rock, it’s just rock,” he said. “A big influence I had is a band called Third Day, and Chris Tomlin. I’m also influenced by a lot of 1980s rock, a lot of bands through the 1980s, Bon Jovi, Poison.”
He said he writes many of his songs and has released three CDs — “A Different Kind of Worship,” “Prayer Time” and his latest, “I Stand Amazed.”
“Basically, I talk about things either I’ve experienced or things I’ve seen someone else experience in life,” Hobbs said. “A lot of my songs talk about just faith, and I try to have a positive message. I try to let people know they are not alone in whatever they’re going through.”
Hobbs said his latest song is “Not Alone.”
“That’s what it comes down to,” he said. “Being a Christian, I want to put the message out there about Jesus. I also try to reach people who aren’t Christians and connect with them and let them know they’re not alone in their struggles. We all go through struggles. Let people know there’s people out there that care about them.”
Using sports
as learning tool
Hobbs life took another turn when he was 34.
He said he had been laid off from a job when he decided he wanted to be a coach.
“When I was studying at Connors, a buddy knew I was going back to school as a coach,” Hobbs recalled. “He said Muskogee was looking for an assistant baseball coach.”
He worked as lay coach while earning his degree from Northeastern State University. He graduated in 2014.
Hobbs teaches physical education at Muskogee’s 7th and 8th Grade Center. He also coaches eighth-grade football, junior high baseball and girls’ basketball.
He said he enjoys teaching and coaching junior high.
“Monday is our cardio day where we do running. If it’s nice outside, we’ll take them outside and run,” he said. “We’ll time them and make sure they can do it in a certain amount of time.”
Another exercise involves running two laps around the gym, 10 push-ups, two more laps around the gym and 10 sit-ups.
He said he wants students to know sports is “more than a game.”
“The lessons you learn during those activities, you can take into your own life and learn from them,” he said.
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“My dad got a job here when I was 7 at the health department. He was a social worker.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“I like that it’s not too big and not too small. You have Tulsa, which is 30 minutes away. It’s small enough to where you can build relationships, but its big enough to where there are things to do here. At Muskogee High, there are a ton of things for kids to get involved in.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“More businesses, more job opportunities.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“My parents have always been a huge influence. Different teachers I had in high school: Mr. Brassfield, we still have a relationship and talk on Facebook. I had an algebra teacher named Mr. Howell, he was a really neat guy. Not only did he make me understand algebra, he played guitar. Coach Don Stout, one of my football coaches at Hilldale. Different pastors I’ve had through the years: Dave Howell and my pastor now, Frank Miller.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“In 1986, we hadn’t been here probably four or five years. I was probably around 12. We lived in The Meadows when the big flood came. I remember there was a boat floating down the road. Me and my brother went out and got that boat. There were fish in the yard. It didn’t get in our house, but it got 10 feet from the front.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“Normally, I don’t have a lot of spare time. When I do, I try to spend a lot of it with my kids, with my wife. We like to go different places, Eureka Springs. Every chance I get, I like to take my guitar and write music. When I get a chance, I like to read a book.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“I care about this town. I do think Muskogee has a lot of potential and a lot of room to grow. I would like to see that happen.”
MEET Aaron Hobbs
(Stage name, Aaron Michaels)
AGE: 44.
HOMETOWN: Tulsa.
EDUCATION: Hilldale schools, graduated 1994; attended Connors State College; Northeastern State University, graduated 2014.
PROFESSION: Physical education teacher and coach at 7th and 8th Grade Center; singer/songwriter.
FAMILY: Wife, Megan; four daughters, Allesyn, Alyvia, Arabella, Brianna.
CHURCH: Genesis Church.
HOBBIES: Music, spending time with family and kids, doing things outdoors, riding bikes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.