Dolores Hogan can spend hours poking and twisting wire through beads and vintage items to create her jewelry.
It's a time she savors.
“I like to work with my hands,” she said. "I've been a crafter all my life."
She said she got that love from her mother.
"When we lived in Mexico, there were people from the United States who used to teach crafts," Hogan said. "My mom used to go every night. She wanted to learn about everything."
Hogan recalled trying out such creativity while playing with Barbie dolls and paper dolls.
"I used to make clothes for the Barbies by hand. I used to fix their beautiful hair," she said.
Hogan grew up across the Mexican border from El Paso. A trip to the United States changed her life.
“I came on vacation with a friend," she said. "My friend's friend introduced me to Jack Hogan. I went back to Mexico and we started communicating. Then we decided to get married, and married in El Paso."
About 30 years ago, they moved to El Reno. Jack Hogan got a job at the Federal Correctional Institution and Dolores Hogan worked as a Spanish translator with the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. She later worked as Spanish teacher and teacher's assistant at a Catholic school.
She said they moved to Checotah after her husband retired.
"Moving here is when I started junking," Hogan said. "I had a little place on Texanna Road. I was selling stuff there. I like to buy. I like to collect."
She said she likes to buy furniture to paint and repair before reselling.
Hogan has had booths at Hattie's House in Muskogee, Dusty Attic in Gore and Emily's Tea Room in Gore. She sells her handmade jewelry as well as her vintage collectibles.
Turning profit
with collectibles
Dolores Hogan knows how and where to find bargains on collectibles.
She recalled going to a Tahlequah flea market, where she found an entire Blue Willow China set for $10. She said one single plate often goes for $10.
She said that when she buys she considers things that could be resold for a profit.
"It could be a kitchen gadget. It could be old wire baskets, picture frames," she said.
Hogan keeps an eye on what's selling and how well.
"A light, like a chandelier, I remember I used to sell them for $80. Now they are, like, $250," she said. "A vintage chair, or furniture, they sell good."
Antique-hunting trips have taken Hogan to the massive flea market in Canton, Texas.
"We take a road trip to Arkansas," she said. "Sometimes we just go and drive to Wagoner, keep going to Pryor, there are a lot of flea markets that way."
She said she never knows what she's going to find where.
"Sometimes I dream that I go to a place that's full of vintage stuff, like going to a candy store, but it's just a dream," Hogan said. "Sometimes you come home and you don't find much."
A home for all
her collections
Many items find their way into Hogan's home for good.
"I don't want to collect more because I've been moving a few times, and it's so hard to pack all my collectibles," she said.
A kitchen hutch has a variety of Blue Willow patterned china. A turkey platter provides a blue on white background for a tiny tea set just right for Hogan's old Barbie dolls.
She also has two shelves brimming with oven-safe Fire-King bowls — each one white with red polka dots. The bowls top off a hutch displaying red and white glasses, dishes, salt shakers and other items. She said a bright red teapot came from her brother-in-law, who was in stationed in Germany while in the Army.
"He used to take trips to France, so he got me this," she said. "I have other red bowls and enamels, but I had to put them in storage because they didn't fit."
She said she painted a kitchen wall red to accent her collection.
Her home brims with collections, including porcelain ladies' heads. Vintage purses hang in a bathroom. Vintage clothing, including slips, hang on her studio doors. She recalled buying a rhinestone-studded dress at a flea market, then incorporated some stones into her jewelry.
Creativity sparks
jewelry fashioning
Hogan taught herself to make vintage jewelry.
"You should see the first jewelry I made," she said. "Instead of using the right wire, I was using the stretchy cords."
At the time, she simply made jewelry to give to friends and relatives. A friend suggested Hogan sell her jewelry at crafters and collectibles markets.
"I started taking my pieces there and noticed they were selling," she said.
Hogan discovered many ways to create jewelry. She said she'd buy vintage jewelry, take it apart and make something different.
She enjoys finding things to incorporate into her jewelry. One necklace features an old pendant, another piece features part of an old belt, another has a tiny bottle studded with rhinestones.
She showed a necklace with an old key, cut stones, and wrapped beads.
"I use a wire wrapping, and it takes maybe four hours," she said. "But I decided to make it just a single loop to finish it faster."
Hogan also likes creating things from scratch. For example, she made an Oklahoma-shaped charm from a copper sheet.
"I trace the shape, then I cut it, then I file it," she said. "Then I use patina solution to give it a patina, make it look old."
It takes a little more effort to turn old forks and spoons into bracelets and necklaces. Hogan said she uses a device to help her bend the metal.
"I take a spoon and I cut it, flatten it, then I hand stamp 'Okie from Muskogee,'" she said.
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My husband got retired from El Reno and we moved to his hometown, which is Checotah. We lived in a farm house where he grew up. He got a job in Tulsa, so we decided to move closer for the driving."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"The people. The friendly people. I lived 10 years in Checotah, and I didn't make as many friends as I did in Muskogee. People ask how I like Muskogee, and I say its like living in New York City, it's bigger."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I would say fixing the roads. And I think we need new jobs."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"I admire the art of Sandi Rosson, because she's so talented. I wish I had more pieces of her art, but I just can't afford it. I really admire Merle Haggard, his song, Okie From Muskogee."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"I am really happy for this moment, to do an interview. It's something that really fills my soul. You were interested in interviewing me on my jewelry."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I go out to flea markets to find more stuff to resale. I look for vintage pieces to incorporate into my jewelry. I believe that is my passion. I like kitchenware, Fire King, white with red polka dot, I collect ladies stuff, pretty things, vintage stuff."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's a friendly town. It's a very friendly town."
MEET DOLORES HOGAN
AGE: 60.
HOMETOWN: Nuevo Casa Grande, Mexico.
EDUCATION: Academia of Carolina, Mexico.
PROFESSION: Jewelry maker. Antique and collectible dealer.
FAMILY: Husband, Jack D. Hogan; daughter, Mercedes.
CHURCH: St. Joseph Catholic Church.
HOBBIES: "I really like to collect antiques. I like kitchenware, making jewelry, I like to read. I used to cook a lot, but when my daughter went to college, I don't have the passion anymore."
