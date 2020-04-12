Architect Mike Martin uses a drafting table to plan his buildings.
“All of our drawings are drawn on computer, but I’m old school,” he said. “I sketch it up at the drafting table, then send it to my guys and they put it into the computer.”
Mike Martin said designing public spaces is like working a puzzle.
For nearly 50 years, Martin has designed countless buildings and remodeling projects throughout Oklahoma.
His work can be seen at Northeastern State University's Muskogee campus, Three Rivers Museum and renovations at the Roxy Theater.
"I've probably worked for every school district in Muskogee and Cherokee County, Adair County, as well as several others," Martin said.
Martin, a Haskell native, said he always liked creating things.
“I was the kid who always wanted to make posters and things like that, banners,” she said. “At one time, I thought I wanted to design cars. I had model cars and things. But I realized where I’d have to live to be in that business.”
Those options were Detroit, Hong Kong, Germany or Los Angeles.
“I just decided architecture sounded better,” he said.
After graduating from Oklahoma State University in 1971, Martin went to work at the Muskogee firm of Hortsman, Richter and Mott in Muskogee. The firm transferred him to Fort Smith, Ark.
Martin worked in Tulsa for nearly 20 years before returning to Muskogee in 1993.
"I didn’t like the large corporate life," he said.
Martin is a lifelong music fan and recently began taking electric bass lessons from blues musician Selby Minner.
“Not that I ever expect to be in a band or anything, I just think its fun," he said.
Martin is a founding board member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and is board president.
He leads a Sunday School class at Muskogee Church of Christ.
"I approach a class the way I approach designing a building," he said, noting how things work together. "When I go to a concert, I notice everyone from the stage hand to the performers are all doing things at their very best."
Making old
buildings new
Mike Martin compared designing public spaces to working a puzzle.
"You're trying to meet the needs of the people who work there day to day. But you know the public comes in as well, so you're working with a broad audience. They have so many needs, that it's fun to see if you can meet their budget and still accomplish things."
The Muskogee County Courthouse complex was one of his first major challenges after returning to Muskogee. He converted a former department store into a county services center, designed a parking garage and renovated the courthouse.
"We gutted that building and totally rebuilt it," he said. "You're working with an existing building and you only have x amount of space to work in. It only had three courtrooms and they needed six. We had to figure out how to go between the columns and all the obstacles that were there in the building to make it all work."
Martin recently did the same thing with the Adair County Courthouse in Stilwell.
"We gutted that courthouse, rebuilt it on the inside and added 20,000 square feet to the side of it," he said. "It had old windows they added in the 1960s that weren't in the original design. I studied the old photos and brought it back to its original character."
Forming the
hall of fame
Martin recalled how visits with a neighbor birthed the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
"Just before I started my firm, I was next to Tony Kaai's office at Muskogee Development," he said. "He would walk down the hall, and we'd just shoot the breeze. He had heard about other states having music halls of fame and wondered what I thought about it."
It wasn't long before a group formed "to get serious about it," Martin said.
"We brought together about 12 people from Muskogee and Tahlequah and started talking about the possibilities and how to do the first induction show," he said. "We talked about it for about three years."
The first inductees in 1997 were Merle Haggard, Patti Page, Claude "Fiddler" Williams and Woody Guthrie. Inviting Haggard, Page and Williams to the ceremony took a lot of work.
"We had to learn how to get with their managers and see what it would require to get them there," he said. "In some cases, we would always ask the inductees what it would take. 'We can't pay you much. We might pay for your band or your travel or hotel room.'"
Early induction ceremonies were black-tie events.
"It was the biggest social event in Muskogee back in the late 1990s," he said. "It's just evolved over the years."
Unusual ways to
share God's word
Martin said he doesn't call himself a Sunday school teacher, but more of a challenger.
"I've always looked at my role as to come up with things that put a different twist on the Bible or life, and just challenge people to think for themselves," he said. "I never liked the idea of any teacher, including myself, telling people 'I figured this out, you need to listen to what I say.'"
Martin said he doesn't use formal lesson plans.
"I use music and videos and things like that whenever I teach," he said. "I'm not the teacher as much as I'm the cruise director."
He said he uses songs with a message, such as "You've got a Friend" by James Taylor and Carole King.
"I might combine it with scripture like Sermon on the Mount or something," he said. "Show how they go together."
Martin said he might read seven books to prepare a lesson. Yet, he said the Bible is simple.
"Jesus' teaching is love God and love each other," he said. "We make it a lot more complicated than that."
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"While I was designing the first building on Muskogee's Northeastern State University campus, Walt Beckham, city manager, told me that the Muskogee architects were retiring and that I should come back and open an office."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I would probably start by saying it's not Tulsa. I like the size of the town and the potential Muskogee has, and I just think it's a neat community."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Muskogee has a rich history that needs to be celebrated more in events and bronze statues: Okie from Muskogee, Bass Reeves, Native American culture and the birthplace of Oklahoma music. We can accomplish a lot if we would all work at it without wanting the credit."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Two people: My wife, Carol, who has guided me through life and out of the ditch, and the late Charlie Cook, who showed me the importance of honesty and trust in business and what a church leader really looked like."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Being part of the founding board of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, led by Tony Kaai and its start-up. The second would be the Muskogee County Courthouse project."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Traveling to 'bucket list' concerts, teaching at church, movies and, of course, family.
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Great size, great location, great people, laid-back nature, which fits me well."
MEET Mike Martin
AGE: 72.
HOMETOWN: Haskell.
EDUCATION: Haskell High School; Northeastern State University; Oklahoma State University School of Architecture.
PROFESSION: Registered architect.
FAMILY: Wife, Carol; Son, Nate; Daughter, Lindsey; five grandchildren.
CHURCH: Muskogee Church of Christ.
HOBBIES: Music, concerts, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, movies, books.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.