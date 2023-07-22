Becca McLemore recalls finding a place in her community while growing up in the small town of Calera.
“I grew up very involved with the church,” she said. “My mom is still the secretary at the Baptist Church in town, so that was part of my community.”
McLemore said her father was active in the Marine Corps League.
“He would do Toys for Tots, and my brother and I would help with collection and distribution,” she said. “I grew up helping others and problem solving. I love using my brain and being able to think things through.”
She made speeches for FFA and played basketball, softball and golf for Calera High.
McLemore’s first job out of college was childcare licensing for the Department of Human Services. She became a school-based social worker through a contract between DHS and Muskogee Public Schools.
She lost that job when the position was discontinued in June 2016 — one month after she earned a master’s degree in early childhood education with emphasis on family and community involvement.
Six and a half years ago, McLemore began working at Golden Rule Industries.
“We employ adults with developmental disabilities and their IQ is 70 or below,” she said. “A lot of their learning styles are similar to learning styles of elementary level. I have been able to take what I learned from my master’s programs and use them here creating programs.”
She said Golden Rule is the first job she’s had that makes her want to get up in the morning.
McLemore uses her jewelry-making hobby as a way to help others.
“It started out as a side business,” she said. “I make things to donate to fund raisers or special things.”
She also makes jewelry for friends to give to other friends
“I had a friend who had a friend who adopted a child, and she wanted something special and unique she could give,” McLemore said. “It goes back to finding my place in the community and being involved and finding places I can use my talents to help others”
Social worker at school was a process
Becca McLemore said she wanted to be a school-based social worker when she started at DHS.
“But they didn’t hire them new,” she said. “You had to be in DHS for a while and learn the ropes before they move anybody to a school.
At Muskogee, she spent three years at Whittier, Irving and Cherokee Elementary schools.
“No day was ever the same,” she said. “I helped provide support for the teachers. A lot of times, if the kids were having issues I also helped the counselors. That was during a time there weren’t enough counselors, helping them with tasks that we didn’t need to be certified for.”
She said the work involved a lot of listening to students, teachers and parents.
“I did a lot of resource referrals,” she said. “When families needed things, or when teachers noticed a need, it was part of my job to gently address those needs and find out what was causing that need, was it something he could help with.”
Mixing paperwork with people work
“That’s one thing I love about Golden Rule — no day is ever the same,” she said. “Just because I’m in this office and have the title doesn’t mean that I am not involved. Our administrative team is really great about supporting the employees. If somebody has to go home, it’s not out of the ordinary that we fill in and do some of the hands-on work with the partners.”
She said she prepares the daily plans, including what products the partners make and when.
“Any other job, I’ve always been an office person,” she said. “But working at Golden Rule, I have become a people person with the people we get to work with. If I need a ‘brain break’ from the office, I’ll go out and help with the working partners.”
McLemore said she has changed her focus over her years at Golden Rule.
“I was always very work-focused, and my priority was on the paperwork or checking things off my list,” she said. “At Golden Rule, the work really revolves around the working partners. Building the relationships and facilitating the friendships is a completely different work environment. Being able to focus on different things besides checking boxes.”
Making jewelry — from necessity to hobby
“I watched some videos, did a little reading, some research and slowly started buying the tools I needed to work with metal,” she said.
She forms different types of metal into rings, bracelets or necklaces and stamps them with words or images.
A lot of her work reflects Oklahoma or music. One of her necklaces shows an Oklahoma outline with a guitar. “OKIE” is delicately stamped on a copper bracelet.
Each bracelet takes about 30 minutes to shape, stamp and ink.
“I hammer it out flat and use different files to make it smooth, then use the stamps,” she said. “I like the ink to cure for about 24 hours, then I have a chemical I clean it off with. It takes time to learn your pressure.”
Copper is harder to hammer than aluminum, she said.
McLemore said the work is more of a hobby than a business.
“I enjoy making these and being able to help somebody,” she said. “If somebody’s having a fund-raiser, I may not have an extra $100 to give, but I could easily give them a handful of necklaces and have them sell them.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I moved here to attend NSU, and I had some friends in Muskogee, so instead of moving to Tahlequah, I moved to Muskogee so I could be near my friends. When I finished my bachelor’s degree, I got a job here in Muskogee and stayed here since.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“I like the variety of people, and almost everyone you meet has made some sort of contribution or has been involved in different things.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“I wish there were more things to do.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“In general, our working partners here at Golden Rule. They really inspire me. They don’t have the same abilities as you or I have, but they have different abilities in that they love coming to work. To see their willingness to work and willingness to learn is very inspiring.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“Just finding my place in the community. It hasn’t happened until the last four or five years that I’ve been able to feel like I’m finally fitting into the community. Most of that has been me being busy with all my stuff. But it’s finding my place and feeling like Muskogee has become my home.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“I make jewelry when I can. When I have free weekends, I try to go down to the Durant area and see my family, my niece and nephew. I really like to support local businesses, shop local when I can and support local restaurants.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Muskogee is growing and has potential. We just need people in my age bracket to buy into Muskogee. I do think there’s a lot of potential in Muskogee, we have to buy in and do our part.”
