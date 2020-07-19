Lee Norfleet knows his way around musical instruments.
He’s played bass with the Wild Card Band or low brass for Muskogee Little Theatre or the Salvation Army. He also has toured all over the United States with several jazz or big band groups.
When the instruments don’t work, he fixes them.
He credits others with helping him develop such diverse skills.
“One of the things I was fortunate enough to do was develop an interest in a lot of things, be patient and ask a lot of questions,” Norfleet said. “As a result, I really had a great time with people who helped me with many, many things.”
A Muskogee native, Norfleet recalled learning a lot of things living next to a machine shop. He said he was fixing lawn mowers in grade school.
“I just absorbed all I could,” he said.
He traced his interest in music to his grandmother, a piano teacher. He recalled looking at his grandmother’s piano magazines and playing a few tunes on the keyboard.
When Muskogee Public Schools had an orchestra program, Norfleet took cello lessons in fifth grade, but switched to brass in the sixth.
“Trying to get my lips to make this instrument work, I took it on as a personal challenge,” he said.
He was active with the Muskogee High School award-winning jazz band.
As an adult, Norfleet helped his mother with her flower shop, Alice’s Flowers. He operated it for 10 years after his mother passed away. He said the business was especially busy during Valentine’s Day.
“It’s probably close as I’ll ever get to being on the front line of a battlefield,” he said.
He also enjoys the outdoors.
“I have a few friends I go camping with at Clear Creek a couple of times a year,” he said. “You spend a day and night in woods. The air is better — restorative, regenerative. That’s something I really like.”
Growing up with music
Lee Norfleet recalled taking guitar lessons at the YMCA as a child, but he couldn’t stretch his little boy fingers across the strings.
“But, I could learn bass lines on it,” he said, adding that he’d listen to different kinds of music on the AM radio.
“And as I listened, one of the things I liked to do was see if I could find the chords that went with the melody,” he said. “So I would memorize the melody and see if I could find the chords. I would either go to the piano and I’d see if the chords and melody would fit. Also, a lot of times, I would play the bass lines on the guitar.”
He learned to play cello in the fifth-grade orchestra class.
However, when band lessons began in sixth grade, young Norfleet switched from strings to brass. His parents bought him a bass trombone when he was in junior high.
“And I started doing things with it,” he said. “About the time I was in high school, the band director said, ‘You could play baritone horn or you could play tuba.”
The mechanics of instruments
Living next to a machine shop prompted Norfleet’s love of tinkering.
“At a very early age, I was carrying tools in my pocket,” he said. “I became interested in how things worked and could kind of ascertain stuff about what was going on, why they didn’t work and tried to fix things.”
That curiosity drew him to music stores, where he’d visit instrument repairers. That started him working on his instruments, including a bass trombone. In 1975, he fixed the valves in the horn’s lower register to work independently of each other.
“That required bending tubing, building braces, taking the whole thing apart and putting it back together,” he said.
Norfleet eventually began repairing other people’s instruments as well as his own. He said he did some work for Muskogee High.
He said he crafted many of his own tools, including hardwood dent balls to straighten curved tubing in a horn. The dent ball has to be as large as the inside of the tubing. He said the balls must be graduated sizes.
He also could overhaul, re-pad and refinish clarinets and saxophones.
“There’s quite a bit of math involved with the building of instruments,” he said. “Everything is about length of proportion, whether you’re talking about a string instrument, a brass or a woodwind.”
Playing music around the country
Norfleet has played professionally for quite a while. His gigs have taken him around Texas and along the east coast.
He recalled touring the east coast with Nebraska band leader Bobby Layne and his Orchestra in the 1990s.
“It was the end of Big Band era for folks who were retired, and the resurgence of swing,” Norfleet said. “I went to Georgia with him and we played at a really cool resort for a week, a place called Sea Island, the Cloister Hotel.”
The island resort, built in 1928, was popular during Big Band era. Presidents from Calvin Coolidge to Bill Clinton planted oak trees on the grounds.
“They had a winter dance series, three weeks of big bands,” Norfleet said. “Those folks came to dance, and it was a resort hotel with a lot of cool food, and a golf course, a lot of ballroom dancing at that time.”
Norfleet recently toured with Red Dirt musician Miles Williams, great-grandnephew of the great Hank Williams.
“He looks like Hank and sounds a little like Hank,” Norfleet said. “We went a lot of places in Texas for sure. Seemed like every time we turned around we were 1,500 miles away from a town.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I was born here, and I’ve lived some places for some period of time, when I was going to school. And I’ve worked at quite a number of places. Muskogee is surrounded by some really interesting places.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“I like all of the nature, the plants, the trees. There’s a lot of deep woods in this area. There’s a quality of people here I’ve come to know. I’m passionate about my friends and passionate about this area. And that’s kind of what’s kept me.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“We’ve done a pretty good job of attracting people. We don’t retain them so well. If you’ve got something for people to do, like good jobs, that would be just the best possible thing that could happen.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“One person who recently passed away, who had been a band director at one time, was Lowell Lehman. And Jerry Huffer, who’s still alive. Jerry Huffer was one of the band directors when I was in high school. Another individual who turned out to be one of my great musical friends was Charles Proctor, enormously talented musician and clarinet player.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“One of the larger than life things that happened was when they dragged the USS Batfish in here. I’m standing on the river bank watching the Batfish. I also remember watching that river before building the lock and dam system.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“Occasionally I’ll go to the Illinois River. I listen to music, study music a lot. I’m a mechanical person. I’m always working on something.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Like a jewel in the crown that’s the best kept secret in the Southwest.”
