Retired school librarian Jan Ward pursues interests she began in childhood.
Ward grew up in the small Oklahoma town of Wann, about 13 miles south of Coffeyville, Kansas. Her parents were teachers.
"I swore I'd never be a teacher," she said, recalling that she first wanted to be a scientist.
However, a lifelong love of reading prompted her to major in English at Northeastern State University. That led to a teaching certificate.
When she sought an English teaching job at Muskogee, the school superintendent suggested she be certified in library science because the high school needed library workers.
"It was the best decision I ever made in my life," she said. "I went back and got my state certification in library science and got my masters in education."
Ward was hired as a high school library assistant in 1967 and eventually became head librarian.
She retired in 1998. But she volunteers two days a week at the MHS library, cataloging books and doing paperwork.
Ward's interest in art began when an aunt encouraged her to draw. She recalled entering a Christmas seal painting contest as a child.
"And it was so much fun," she said.
She keeps a framed picture at home she sketched of her daughter.
Ward said she does art more for "self-satisfaction" than anything else. Each year, she paints a banner for the Muskogee Azalea Festival.
"I'm not really good enough to be a professional artist, but I enjoy doing it," she said.
A grandmother spurred Ward's interest in sewing. Over the years, she has sewn or tailored countless garments for her family. She now sews medical face masks for the Facebook group Muskogee County Masks.
Retirement has given Ward time to pursue other interests.
She has worked backstage at Muskogee Little Theatre. In warm weather, Ward enjoys gardening.
Painting Azalea
Festival banners
Over the past 10 Aprils, drivers have seen Jan Ward's art along Muskogee streets, among dozens of Azalea Festival banners.
She said a newspaper notice seeking banner artists stirred her interest.
"I went up and I thought, 'I can do that,'" she said.
Painting banners takes a lot of patience, Ward said.
"There are rules, you have to use a certain kind of paint that won't wash off, because they hang them outside," she said. "It has to be a paint that won't fade or run."
She said she uses her own base coat.
"I always paint my own background, the color it's going to be, then I add whatever I want to have on that background," she said. "I usually make a pattern, then I trace it off and paint it."
Ward recalled one banner featured one of her cats.
"He was lying on a bed of tulips in the park," she said. "I had a picture I had taken, he had gotten into one of my potted plants. And I had a picture of him I thought was cute. I just blew that up and I transferred it to my canvas."
Sewing skills
come in handy
Ward learned to sew from her grandmother.
"We used to be able to get flour in little sacks that were printed, and she would make pinafores for me," she said. "And when I got older, I started making doll clothes."
Ward learned to sew on a treadle machine, which she still has.
"I remember learning how to time that treadle, so that I didn't back sew," she said.
She learned to make her own clothes through her school's 4-H Club.
"I sewed for competitive dress reviews, and won on several occasions," she said.
Ward also sewed clothes when her daughter was in college.
"She would call one weekend and say we've got a dance going on next weekend, could you make me a dress," Ward said. "And I sewed the bridesmaids' dresses for her wedding."
Her most recent projects included tailoring a jacket for her grandson and shortening pants for the Muskogee High Junior Air Force ROTC. She also is sewing face masks for health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Behind the
scenes at MLT
Ward spent seven years with Muskogee Little Theatre, but audiences probably didn't see her.
"I didn't like to really be in front of anybody," she said. "I always worked behind the stage."
She said friends, such as Cary Pruitt, got her involved.
"I just knew people who were in theater who kept saying, 'why aren't you coming down to help us at the theater,'" Ward said. "And I remember Cary being the most vocal."
Ward recalled a group worked with her on certain plays.
"My friend and I did the set," she said. "There was another girl who worked as stage manager and another one did lights, and we always seemed to end up working together."
A favorite set was for a production of "Lion in Winter."
"I can remember this friend of mine and I, it was late at night and we were sitting in the back of the theater, looking at the stage thinking 'now what else do we need to do,'" Ward said. "There was nobody else down there but the two of us."
Ward recalled creating the sets when there wasn't much money.
"We just kind of made do with what we had," she said, adding that the biggest challenge was making things work.
In one play, a doorknob came off at a crucial, comic time.
"When the lights came down, one of the actors and I were backstage putting that doorknob back on in the dark," she said.
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My ex-husband was from Muskogee, and when we graduated from Northeastern, he wanted to move back home. We came here, and I applied for a job as an English teacher."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Small town, but it has all the things you need. I like the smaller towns. It's just an easy town to live in."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"We have a lot of physical needs like streets and roads that need to be improved. They're so expensive, I know. Our infrastructure is a real need here."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"When I first became single, I was a single mother trying to make it on a teacher's salary, there were times I needed help. The person who helped me the most and was the most receptive to me if I needed money for a short time was John Hannah. When City Bank moved from First National to City Bank, he was their executive officer. He was always very sympathetic. I remember one time he said to one of his employees 'she needs to borrow some money. Give her whatever she needs, because we know she'll pay it back.' And that impressed me. He was a very, very nice man."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"The year I won teacher of the year, 1996 I think. It was kind of unusual for someone other than a classroom teacher."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Two days a week I go to the high school, I go help Jennifer at the (high school) library. In warm weather, when I am able to, I go out and work in my yard and my flowers. I sew, do arts and crafts stuff. I read."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's the right town in the right place for someone who likes the more slowly-paced lifestyle."
MEET JAN WARD
AGE: 74
HOMETOWN: Wann.
EDUCATION: Wann School; earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Northeastern State University.
PROFESSION: Retired high school librarian.
FAMILY: One daughter and one grandson.
CHURCH: First Baptist.
HOBBIES: "I love art. I enjoy it. I usually do a banner every year. I paint for my own enjoyment. I am an avid crossword puzzle person and I usually do jigsaw puzzles."
