Sandra Riley’s passion for guiding children through life stems from some discomfort growing up.
“As a child, I was mainly shy,” she said. “I remember when I was called on to read aloud — and I was a real good reader — I would get sort of nervous and I could barely read.”
She said teachers in her early grades put her with students who couldn’t read well.
“I remember that when I got to the grade when it was not ‘learn to read’ but ‘read to learn,’ I already knew how to read, I had no problem,” she said.
Riley said she hadn’t planned to be a teacher when she started college.
“But when I got there, I recognized it was something I could do for young children,” she said. “I could understand how they were feeling. There was always that assumption — what could I do to make a difference.”
After graduating from Northeastern State University, Riley taught for 45 years, including 42 in Muskogee. She taught at Riverside, Harris-Jobe, then Ben Franklin Science Academy.
“When I was teaching, I considered ‘how would I treat my child in this situation,’” she said. “What would I want said to them, done for them?”
She mostly taught second- and third-graders.
“It was important to establish routine and boundaries, so they’d know expectations,” she said. “Then there would be a trust level.”
At BFSA, Riley found ways to could apply science to every part of learning. But she didn’t limit her teaching to science alone. For several years, her second-graders would don fancy hats for the “Hattitude” Black History Month program.
“It showed them they can be ladies and gentlemen and be proud of themselves,” Riley said at the time.
Riley retired from MPS in 2019, but it’s hard to call her a retired educator.
She still teaches children at Harvest Ministries Church and Muskogee STEAM Center, which encourages children to experience Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math.
Getting parents,
students involved
Sandra Riley recalls how parents and the community got involved with the huge vegetable garden at Ben Franklin Science Academy.
She said children learned the science of growing such things as greens. They also learned how they were cooked.
“We found out some of their parents didn’t know what to do with them,” she said. “We’d pick them and they’d take home a little baggie to eat.”
BFSA students grew peas, eggplant, tomatoes, fruit trees, blueberries and raspberries.
Students tended the garden during the school’s summer science camp, Riley said. They learned how earthworms help the soil. They learned recipes that involved the crops. Older students took the produce to Muskogee Farmers Market.
“Parents got involved,” she said. We had nights when they’d come and help us clear rows.
The school also worked with Master Gardeners from the OSU Extension. A science specialist taught about times to plant.
“The community at that time, could come out and pick from the garden whatever they needed,” Riley said. “We had that Camaraderie, that community feel. Everybody was a part.”
Bringing science
to the masses
Riley now teaches art and science and serves on the board at Muskogee STEAM Center.
“We want that to become a place of learning, not just for Muskogee but for the surrounding areas,” she said. “A place they can explore and see and enjoy and think out of the box. Also fine tune and hone in on experiences they might not have. Learning the scientific method.”
She said she liked how the STEAM Center seeks to keep students excited about science.
“We want them to know science is there, everywhere, and help them get deeper into it,” Riley said. “I like the idea of trying to do something here, so you don’t have to drive so far.”
The STEAM Center has different stations — DNA, robotics, art, light. Riley said she does “some of everything.”
Over the past month, the center hosted Friday “field trips” for area first graders. Riley taught about art in science and nature in art.
“We talked about pine cones and what tree it came from, and what you can do with pine cones,” she said. “We talked about the biome of the arctic snowy owls.”
Students made owls out of pine cones and cotton balls to show how owls have white and brown feathers, she said.
“You could use things around you didn’t have to go out and buy that you could create,” she said. “You put google eyes on it and make a snowy owl.”
Teaching outside
the schools
Riley finds the same joy working with her Harvest Ministries children.
“I’m still teaching. I’m still a teacher,” she said. “In my mind, I’m always trying to make sure everybody’s involved.”
She said she always seeks to include something visual and hands-on in her lessons.
“We were doing the Ten Commandments, and I was doing ‘thou shall not kill,’” she said. “We talked about things that hurt people — not really killing them, but could hurt them. We talked about words and I had a board about what words make people feel good or not feel good. I said words come from the heart, so we have to guard our heart.”
Riley’s students had paper hearts, where they put positive words and words that hurt.
“Then I gave them an eraser,” she said. “When you hurt someone, you can ask God to forgive you, and he erases it.... I always give them something to do to remind them of what we’re talking about, to get them involved.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“My husband is an original Okie from Muskogee. After we were married a few years, then we moved here.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“It’s big enough, but it still has a hometown feel. I’m seeing people trying to make it grow.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“I feel that businesses should inspire people to get into careers and education.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“My husband, he’s so caring. I see him giving to people around. He has that country demeanor of everybody being good to people and trying to help people. He’s always giving. Also, Linda (ROSE/Rhodes). She was an awesome teacher. She taught me a lot. She was just like my sister.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“I was part of the group that had a garden in back (of Ben Franklin Science Academy). It wasn’t a small garden. It was almost a quarter-acre. I had a huge green patch. We did plastic culture gardening and sustainable watering. We had rain water coming off the roof. My most memorable thing was, it just grew so well, it had huge greens, they grew tall. I remember taking children out and most of them didn’t know what greens were. They would take them off and would be fanning.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“I try to do what I do at the STEAM Center. We are trying keep that going. That and my church activities. I am involved with kids there. And trying to see how I can spend time with my grandkids, who are not in Muskogee. Also, I like to do things for events. A lot of my spare time is being at church.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“I couldn’t come up with an answer.”
