OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE: Rivard enjoys life, people in Muskogee

After nearly 44 years in Oklahoma, Ed Rivard still has a bit of Massachusetts left in him.
"I still get people, I open my mouth they say 'you’re not from here, you got an accent," he said. "I say, 'no you’ve got the accent.'"
Rivard's customers and friends have come to know that accent well, with all the stories, opinions, sidebars and stories within stories he shares.
He's had plenty to talk about over 79 years.
He grew up in western Massachusetts, a mountainous area with plenty of lakes and trees. That gave him plenty of hunting opportunities.
"I never was a bookworm, I guess," he said. "I quit high school in the 11th grade, went home and told my dad I quit. He worked in a woolen mill and he said, 'you got a choice. You can work in a woolen mill or you’re going into the service.' So I joined the Air Force at 17."
"I went in on a buddy system, me and my friend," he said. "We went to basic training in Lackland Air Force Base. Then, I went to England, he went to Alaska."
In England, he met a woman who became his first wife. They had their first daughter in England.
After returning to Massachusetts, Rivard went to work in a grocery store. His father hooked him up with a friend who had a motor repair shop. That led to a career lasting nearly 60 years.
Rivard moved the family to Oklahoma City, where his wife had a relative. He found a job at All State Electric Motors. When All State opened a Muskogee shop, he became manager.
After his first wife died 13 years ago, Rivard remarried. His second wife helps with the books at the motor repair shop. They are active at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
"I've been very fortunate to have two great women in my life," Rivard said, tearing up. "And my kids like her. She's got children, an extended family and we all get along good."
Finding love
in England
Ed Rivard recalls feeling desolate when he first arrived in England.
"When I got off the plane in Heathrow, England, they put us on a bus to go 75 miles inland and I'm thinking 'nobody's ever going to find me out here."
The desolation didn't last long.
He recalled meeting a native in a Cheltenham pub, about 30 miles from the air force base.
"She happened to be there with her girlfriends, I heard them talking," he said. "I love that accent. She was drinking a shandy, beer with lime, and I asked 'is that why they call you people limeys?' She laughed. We started talking. I asked her out for a date."
He started making weekly trips to the woman's home.
"That was February 1960. In November 1960, we were married in a Catholic church in Cheltenham," he said.
Rivard recalls working on a lot of aircraft electronics.
"While we were there, everyone had a war assignment in case something would break out, he said. "That was during the Cold War."
He said his main work was to help guide airplanes landing on the often-rainy runway.
Rivard said English people were as friendly as those in Muskogee.
"I made a lot of English friends," he said. "If you met an English friend, you had them for life."
Repairing motors
large and small
After his Air Force service, Rivard returned to Massachusetts and got a job in a machine motor repair shop in 1961.
"Started as a gofer and worked my way up," he said. "It was all on-the-job training. They would get off work at 4:40, and I would volunteer to work until 8:30, winding coil. We had to trip the old wire out, then winding the copper coil into the motors."
He has been in the electric motor industry ever since.
Rivard's business serves a variety of customers including homeowners, hospitals and water districts.
"We'd go from the smallest one, which is 5 horsepower, all the way up to 500," he said. "Small motors might run an air compressor. Larger motors — I've got one for Youngman Rock in Checotah, a rock crushing plant. Paper mills want large motors."
At 79, Rivard remains on the job.
"The only thing that might change is a lot of the smaller stuff is cheaper to replace with a newer motor," he said.
Hunting differs
in Massachusetts
Rivard recalls that hunting was much colder, yet better, in Massachusetts.
"Where we lived, there were woods behind us and I'd go out get up in the woods, shooting rabbits," he said. "I'd take them home, clean them. Mom would cook them up. Every deer season I was out."
He recalled hunting in -20 degree weather.
"You're dressed for it," he said. "You're wearing your long-johns, you got your earmuffs on. You've got gloves on. You've got rubber boots on. When it warmed up to 30, you were shedding clothes. It was like a heatwave."
His biggest deer was a six-point buck that weighed 190-195 pounds.
"I took it down, hung it on the back porch because it was 20 degrees below zero," he said. "You left it out there to cure because it was so cold."
When he came to Oklahoma, Rivard had a whole different hunting experience. He had a friend with a cabin in southeast Oklahoma.
"I saw big rattlesnakes down there, big ones that people had killed," Rivard said. "I'd be hunting and I'd be looking down. There might have been a deer crossing and I didn't even see it."
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
Rivard recalled working in Oklahoma City "and my boss said 'we're thinking of opening shop in Muskogee in the eastern part of the state, would you be interested in managing it?' ... That was 1975. We opened this shop right here. Been here ever since."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like it because it's a small town and first thing I noticed here was the people are so friendly. You talk to someone and it's like you made a friend for life, or they've known you all your life, and you might have just met them."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Get our roads fixed. They're horrible. The next thing is to get some industry in here. We have lost so much since I've been here."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Three of them. When I first came, our company banked at City Bank, and John Hannah was the president there. I wanted to buy a car. He gave me the loan. Another who worked there was Ron Bowman, he was a loan officer. The other one was Dave Williams. He had a machine shop here. Dave helped me get the shop organized, helped me get the cranes. If you needed help, he'd jump in the car and do it."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"My kids all being successful in their own right. My youngest is principal at St. Joseph School. My middle daughter has been a paper thrower for the past 20 years for Muskogee. My oldest daughter is working for Lowe's and Sutherland. My son Michael ... works for a big company in Georgia."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I don't do much except mowing the lawn and helping the kids out. I'm the fixer upper guy. My wife and I go to restaurants, eat out. Go to the casino."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"A great place to raise a family. People are trustworthy, honest and friendly."
MEET Ed Rivard
AGE: 79.
HOMETOWN: Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
EDUCATION: Notre Dame Elementary; St. Joseph's High School, Pittsfield.
MILITARY EXPERIENCE: Four years, U.S. Air Force, Airman Second Class.
PROFESSION: Manager of All State Electric Motors.
FAMILY: Wife, Nancy; three daughters; one son; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
CHURCH: St. Joseph Catholic Church.
HOBBIES: "I work so much, I really don't have many hobbies. I used to play golf, but I hurt my shoulder, tore a rotator cuff. I used to like hunting."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.