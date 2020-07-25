INTRODUCTION
Larena Robinson found a way to express herself on her back fence.
"I was just sad, and I decided to come out here one day and talk to the Lord, talk to people on Facebook," she said. "Right now, there's so many thing that's dividing us as human beings, not just different cultures and ethnicities. We need to have some sort of common ground. I love God's people, period."
So she painted a pretty Black woman amid splashes of red, pink, blue and yellow. Then she added the words "Live, love, laugh and repeat."
"The basic things," she said. "Try to live with liberty, try to live with love, live with making yourself happy. Reach out to others and repeat that process."
Such creative outlets helped Robinson through troubled times. She said she grew up in foster homes and was even homeless for a while.
Robinson said she learned about caring for others during those precious times she spent with her mother.
"I would often go with her to cook for people or do chores in their homes," she said.
Robinson began painting and crocheting in earnest after she grew up. She found she could share her love of creating with others.
"I want to be able to share what I can. Trust your instincts and learn a craft," she said. "The other thing I learned about crafting is that it built my confidence in so many areas."
Robinson also finds a way to relieve stress.
"When you're crafting, you're so enmeshed in all that, you can't think about other stuff," she said. "When I come in and paint with you, I feel so relaxed."
Benefiting from
arts and crafts
Larena Robinson didn't always have confidence in her art.
When she was around 13, she gave up after drawing pictures with her brother.
"He got these pastels and said we'll draw this picture of Whoopi Goldberg," she recalled. "When we got done. I just said I'm no good. I don't want to keep doing something I'm not good at."
Robinson put her pastels and brushes away until a couple of years ago. She made a school bus out of surplus Halloween candy for a friend.
"Someone asked me to make a Noah's Ark," she said, recalling that she'd sketch out what she planned to make."
She rediscovered how she loved the challenge of creating.
Robinson now shares her creativity with others out of her home studio. She shows as many of her students' art work as she does hers.
"This is more of a panting area. If they want to paint wine glasses, bottles, T-shirts, a little bit of everything. "I'm one of those people who loves crafting, so I don't limit myself to any particular craft."
She said she takes it as a compliment when a student does a better job than she does.
"One thing I learned about myself is that the Lord gave me a gift of teaching somebody what their craft heart is," she said.
Learning and
mastering crochet
Robinson discovered crochet from someone she called "the meanest woman on the planet."
"The life of a hard head is what taught me," she said. "My mom had us going to this Holiness church, and there was this lady named Mother Smith. I thought she was the meanest woman on the planet. She would come to church with this yarn and this one needle. Once, I got in trouble for chewing gum in church. She told me, 'you bring your pillow up here and you sit here in front of me, and if you move, I'm going to jab you with it.'"
Robinson said she's now thankful for such tough love. She recalled sitting next to Mother Smith and being mesmerized by her stitching.
Years later, Robinson started crocheting on her own. She said she'd make a row with one type of stitch, then make another row with another type. She still has that shawl where she mastered different stitches.
She said she'd crochet a hat within an hour or a blanket in a couple of hours.
Robinson has passed that skill onto others through a beginning crochet class at Muskogee Public Library.
"You take a swatch and you do one row single crochet, one row half, one row double," she said. "Once you get that in your muscle memory, one day it's going to be like a light bulb and it's going to be like 'I can make this by putting these three stitches together.'"
Being member of
sorority good for all
Involvement in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority spurred Robinson's interest in community service. She said she was inspired by the group's roots.
"They wanted a way to belong and still help the community," she said. "I'm honored by the fact that we were into women's suffrage. When you turn a page in history, we were right there as women helping the progressive women in voting and equal pay and equal rights, public service and education."
Robinson said involvement in the sorority taught her to be consistent and persistent.
The local chapter has hosted an annual cotillion honoring outstanding female Muskogee High School seniors.
"Even during the pandemic, we've done the peace walk, the reconciliation walk as an organization," Robinson said. "We have several sisters who have given out food boxes in Muskogee."
Robinson also has been active in Habitat for Humanity.
"I look forward to growing and helping build more homes," she said. "They encourage you to do it all. I feel like it's been such an awesome learning experience."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My godparents pastored here. I was homeless for a time. That was in my high school years, right in my senior year. They heard about me from a teacher. They took us in and they were from here."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Although it's considered small, it's big in the fact that you can realize your dreams here and easily achieve them if you have the heart to do so. If you like golf, there's a place to go golfing. If you like crafting, there's Creative Soul. I found that a lot of the people around here are loving and kind."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"The roads. I would love to have better roads, the infrastructure. Finding more ways for the community to gel together, do things to help people meet the needs of others. Finding things to help our youth and our elderly."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"I admire the citizens of Muskogee for electing their first African American mayor. That took a lot of courage, a lot of seeing the needs of Muskogee. My mom, Johnsie A. Robinson, she had no education, she had mental health issues and she still fought for us. I see her and I see a role model."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Being able to afford a life here. I don't feel like I can go anywhere else. The cost of living here is awesome. On Williams Street, I never had a break-in."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I love entertaining. If you were coming to hang out with me, I would find out what your favorite meal is and favorite drink. I love being able to help people relax."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"If you want a place to live, love, laugh and repeat, come to Muskogee."
MEET Larena Robinson
AGE: 45.
HOMETOWN: Bronx, New York.
EDUCATION: Scotland High School, Laurinburg, North Carolina; Western Carolina University.
PROFESSION: Veterans claim examiner.
FAMILY: Daughters, Johniesa M. Robinson and Amari K.J. Robinson.
CHURCH: Muskogee First Assembly of God.
HOBBIES: Container gardening, any kind of arts and crafts.
